HUNTINGTON — A Hurricane man faces a lengthy federal prison sentence after admitting to engaging in a sexual relationship with an underage girl and coercing her into sending child pornography to him.
Christopher Charles Hirst, 26, of Hurricane, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography. He faces five to 20 years in prison at his May 11 sentencing. He will also be requested to register as a sex offender, once released from prison.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Hirst admitted around August 2018 he began a relationship with a 14-year-old Putnam County girl. During the course of that relationship, he repeatedly asked her to send him sexually explicit photographs via Snapchat, a photo sharing app. When the minor sent the images, Hirst saved the photos without her knowledge.
He also admitted to taking several sexually explicit images of the minor in person, including at least one depicting them engaged in a sexual act.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is handling the prosecution.