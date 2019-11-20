HURRICANE — A Hurricane man admitted in federal court last week to illegally possessing a firearm during Kanawha County drug deals last year.
Johnny Ray Thacker, 63, of Hurricane, was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Thacker admitted on July 3, 2018, a Charleston police officer stopped him for speeding 24 miles per hour over the speed limit along Sissonville Drive. He told officers he had a gun on the passenger seat, which was taken by officers temporarily for their own safety.
Officers found Thacker to be a two-time felon, whose rights to possess a firearm had been revoked. While retrieving the gun, the officer also found marijuana scattered on it. A search of his vehicle later found several grams of methamphetamine and heroin, baggies for drug packaging and a scale.
He also admitted on Sept. 3, 2018, police officers were called to Dunbar Memorial Park regarding suspected drug trafficking occurring out of a lime green colored vehicle. Officers spotted Thacker in that vehicle, and a search of the car recovered 4.5 grams of meth, baggies, a scale, a baggie of powdered sugar for cutting drugs and a ledger documenting drug debts and sales. Thacker admitted the drugs were his.