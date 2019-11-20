HURRICANE — A Hurricane man admitted in federal court last week to illegally possessing a firearm during Kanawha County drug deals last year.

Johnny Ray Thacker, 63, of Hurricane, was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Thacker admitted on July 3, 2018, a Charleston police officer stopped him for speeding 24 miles per hour over the speed limit along Sissonville Drive. He told officers he had a gun on the passenger seat, which was taken by officers temporarily for their own safety.

Officers found Thacker to be a two-time felon, whose rights to possess a firearm had been revoked. While retrieving the gun, the officer also found marijuana scattered on it. A search of his vehicle later found several grams of methamphetamine and heroin, baggies for drug packaging and a scale.

He also admitted on Sept. 3, 2018, police officers were called to Dunbar Memorial Park regarding suspected drug trafficking occurring out of a lime green colored vehicle. Officers spotted Thacker in that vehicle, and a search of the car recovered 4.5 grams of meth, baggies, a scale, a baggie of powdered sugar for cutting drugs and a ledger documenting drug debts and sales. Thacker admitted the drugs were his.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter

@HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.