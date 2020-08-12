HUNTINGTON — A Hurricane, West Virginia, man has been indicted after more than 1,000 images of child pornography were allegedly found on his cell phone, although he told police he did not mean to download initial images that had implicated him.
A grand jury for the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Tuesday indicted Shea Owen Marsh, of Hurricane, on one count of possession of child pornography. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
According to an affidavit filed in federal court, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department received a cybertip March 24 through the National Center for Missing and Exploited children for a report made by Google. The Google report stated that on or about Jan. 28 two files were uploaded and reported as child pornography. Google also provided an e-mail address believed to belong to the defendant as the one where the download was made.
The files included a video of an adult male raping a prepubescent female minor, who was being held down by a third person, who also appeared to be a male. A second file included three images of nude prepubescent girls.
During their investigation, investigators determined that the IP address associated with the images was assigned to a cell phone with a phone number associated with Marsh and the same email, the affidavit said.
An executed subpoena allegedly showed the IP address was associated with a residence along Notta Road in Hurricane.
Law enforcement investigators executed a search warrant July 15 at that address, where they found Marsh, who agreed to speak with officers voluntarily and allowed them to search his phone.
During that interview, Marshall allegedly admitted he had downloaded pornography that may have contained underage minors, but claimed he deleted them upon realizing they were minors.
He was adamant he had not purposefully downloaded and viewed child porn, however.
Subsequent to the interview, investigators performed a search of his phone, on which they allegedly found over 1,400 videos and 100 images of child porn, the affidavit alleged.