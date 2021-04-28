HUNTINGTON — Although investigators said a Hurricane, West Virginia, man told them he accessed child pornography by accident, he admitted Monday to committing a federal felony.
Shea Owen Marsh, 32, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for Southern West Virginia to possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his July 19 sentencing.
According to an affidavit filed in federal court, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department received a cyber tip March 24, 2020, through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for a report made by Google. The report said files believed to be child pornography had been uploaded by the defendant’s email address.
The files included a video of an adult male raping a prepubescent female minor, who was being held down by a third person, who also appeared to be a male. A second file included three images of nude prepubescent girls.
Investigators determined that the IP address associated with the images was assigned to a cellphone with a phone number associated with Marsh and the same email, the affidavit said.
An executed subpoena allegedly showed the IP address was associated with a residence along Notta Road in Hurricane. During a subsequent search warrant at the home, Marsh spoke with officers and allowed them to search his phone.
During that interview, Marsh allegedly admitted he had downloaded pornography that may have contained underage minors, but claimed he deleted them upon realizing they were minors.
He was adamant he had not purposefully downloaded and viewed child porn.
Subsequent to the interview, investigators performed a search of his phone, on which they found over 1,400 videos and 100 images of child porn, the affidavit claimed.