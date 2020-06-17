HUNTINGTON — A Hurricane man who admitted to engaging in a sexual relationship with an underage girl and coercing her into sending child pornography to him has been sentenced to serve a decade in federal prison.
Christopher Charles Hirst, 26, of Hurricane, West Virginia, previously pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography. He was sentenced Wednesday to serve 10 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release once he serves his sentence. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Hirst admitted around August 2018 he began a relationship with a 14-year-old Putnam County girl.
During the course of that relationship, he repeatedly asked her to send him sexually explicit photographs via Snapchat, a photo-sharing smartphone app. When the minor sent the images, Hirst saved the photos without her knowledge.
He also admitted to taking several sexually explicit images of the minor in person, including at least one depicting them engaged in a sexual act.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is handling the prosecution.