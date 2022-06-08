HURRICANE — A man previously convicted of killing a woman in Cabell County was sentenced to 40 more years in prison for also killing a man in Putnam County.
Putnam County Circuit Judge Phillip Stowers on Thursday sentenced Justin Groff, 31, of Hurricane, West Virginia, for the drive-by shooting death of John Glaspell in December 2020.
Around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2020, Glaspell was shot at multiple times at Maury Village Apartments near Mount Vernon Road in Hurricane. He died at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital in Putnam County.
It was the second fatal shooting for which Groff was convicted. Earlier this year, he was convicted of the second-degree murder of Toni Lynn Cremeans in Culloden. He pleaded guilty April 26 to killing Cremeans, admitting to shooting with intent to kill her. Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell sentenced Groff to 40 years in prison.
Groff’s Putnam County sentence will be served consecutively with the Cabell County sentence.
Cremeans’ daughter, Kristie Goble, spoke at Groff’s sentencing in April.
“When Justin murdered my mother, he turned my whole world upside down. I feel like I’m living a nightmare. He took the one person I went to for everything from me. Since the murder, I have a hard time focusing and feel like I’m disconnected from my family and friends,” Goble said. “I had to explain to my oldest daughter what happened, which was the hardest thing I have ever done. … I hurt not only for myself, but for my children.”
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, West Virginia State Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 200 block of 3rd Street in Culloden about 7:52 p.m. Dec. 11, 2020.
They found a blue Lincoln MKZ sedan with Ohio license plates sitting outside the home with gunshot holes in the driver’s side, officers said. Cremeans, who lived at the home, was found fatally shot in the head.
During a search of Cremeans’ phone, authorities found a Facebook Messenger conversation between Cremeans and Groff in which they planned to meet at a local business.
Video surveillance showed Groff at the business, but their online conversation showed that Cremeans asked Groff to meet her at her home. A van parked behind the victim shortly before the shooting was reported.
Officers spotted Groff’s vehicle at 10:37 a.m. Dec. 12, 2020, along U.S. 60 near Joe’s Branch Road and stopped it. Groff was taken into custody, the complaint said.
During a search of Groff’s home, officers located a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol in his bedroom. Forensic testing of the gun showed it matched the weapon used to kill Cremeans, according to the complaint.