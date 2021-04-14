HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has promoted Taneisha Sturdavent to head cheerleading coach, the school announced last week.
Sturdavent steps into the position following one year as an assistant coach with Marshall. She takes over the top position following the resignation of Jake Gilliam, who led the program for seven years.
“I am completely humbled to have this opportunity to step into the role as the head coach of Marshall Cheerleading,” Sturdavent said in a news release. “I take a lot of pride in this program that Jake Gilliam and the student-athletes have built over the years. I look forward to continuing their mission of enhancing the Marshall gameday experience, across all sports, with exceptional crowd involvement and skills. Connecting the cheerleading program with fans and the community of Huntington is on the top of my agenda. I have high expectations for myself and the cheerleaders as members of the community and as students and athletes. To say I am excited is an understatement. It’s time to work! WE ARE...”
Sturdavent, a native of Hurricane, graduated from Marshall in 2018 with a degree in elementary education with a concentration in special education. She cheered for the Thundering Herd for four years.
Following her collegiate career, she served as an assistant coach at Winfield High School, where she helped lead the program to two regional titles and one state championship.
Sturdavent is currently a special education teacher at Hurricane High School and also a Putnam County Special Olympics Coordinator.