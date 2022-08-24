The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hurricane girls soccer
Buy Now

Hurricane’s Isabelle Nelson, pictured to the right, defends against Wheeling Park’s Seneca Heller.

 Chris Dorst | HD Media

HURRICANE — Defense was the name of the game on Saturday as the Hurricane girls soccer team opened its season with a scoreless draw against Wheeling Park at Hurricane High School.

Hurricane starts its season 0-0-1 and Wheeling Park, which lost to Charleston Catholic 2-0 at home on Friday, is 0-1-1.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.