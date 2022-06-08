CHARLESTON — The last time Hurricane played Bridgeport in the state baseball tournament, the Redskins didn’t play anywhere close to their best. But they made up for it Friday night.
Damian Witty laced a double down the right-field line with none out in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring Brogan Brown from first base and giving Hurricane a 3-2 victory against the Indians in the Class AAA state baseball tournament semifinals, capping a game chock full of crazy moments in front of an energized crowd of about 4,000 at Appalachian Power Park.
The setback ends a long streak of domination for Bridgeport (34-6), which was seeking its eighth straight state title. The Indians won the AAA crown last year — beating Hurricane 10-4 in the finals — after six consecutive championships in AA (2014-19).
“It was just guys fighting,” Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin said. “It was fun to watch, a good ballgame — kids on both sides giving everything they had.”
Witty, in particular, gave a memorable performance both at bat and in the field.
He went 3 for 5, accounting for all but one of his team’s four hits as well as all three of the Redskins’ RBIs, and made three outstanding plays in right field, including a 9-3 putout at first base in the eighth inning.
“I wouldn’t say it’s my best game,” Witty said, “but I’d definitely say it’s my most clutch game, the most important game I’ve played in.”
Hurricane also got a herculean effort out of right-hander Owen Gress, who came on in relief of starter Reece Sutphin in the second inning and worked six innings, hitting his 110-pitch limit in the seventh by working out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout. Bryson Rigney went the final two innings for the Skins and picked up the win.
“He’s an animal,” Brian Sutphin said of Gress. “We needed some guys to step up. … He’s been great all year, as was Rigney at the end. That was great to see.”
Hurricane won despite striking out 16 times against Indians pitchers Ben McDougal and Chris Harbert and getting just four hits — and none in innings four through eight.
McDougal, a left-hander, had to leave with two outs in the bottom of the sixth after reaching his 110-pitch limit. He struck out 12 and walked three.
Bridgeport came up with eight hits but stranded 13 runners and had a variety of mishaps on the bases, getting two runners thrown out at the plate in the third. The Indians also failed to get down a bunt and had a runner thrown out at third.
“There was a lot of factors that went there,” said Bridgeport coach Robert Shields. “But these kids showed nothing but guts, resiliency. They battled tough situations. Super proud of them. We just didn’t have some balls go our way, and (Hurricane) had some outstanding plays. They really did. We had opportunities, which we squandered away, which is about the only negative I can say.
“I knew the streak, sooner or later … you just can’t keep winning year in and year out. But that group of boys over there are champions whether they’re in the record book or not.”
Last year, Hurricane fell 10-4 to Bridgeport in the title game in an uncharacteristic performance, committing two errors that led to three unearned runs, as well as issuing 10 bases on balls and three wild pitches and allowing 11 stolen bases.
Witty said the Redskins vividly recalled their performance in last year’s AAA title game and wanted to make amends.
“We remembered the feeling,” Witty said. “We come back in and we talk about it every day, from the time we got back (from last year’s tournament) until today. We remembered that feeling, and we were ready to win.”
McDougal was also the hitting standout for Bridgeport, going 2 for 5 with a double, triple and RBI. The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI triple by McDougal and sacrifice fly by Anthony Dixon when Witty made a tumbling over-the-shoulder catch for the second out.
Hurricane got one back in the bottom of the first on Witty’s RBI infield single. The Redskins turned to Gress on the mound to start the top of the second.
Bridgeport had a double and two singles in the top of the third but failed to score as the Redskins threw out two runners at the plate, keeping the score at 2-1. Hurricane tied it in the bottom of the inning on a Witty RBI single.
The Indians had two more faux pas in the top of the fourth, getting a runner thrown out at third on an attempted bunt, then having runner’s interference called at second base, which gave Hurricane an inning-ending double play.
In the fifth inning, internet service went out all over the park, prompting Power Park officials to close the concession stands despite the presence of the large crowd. It was restored three innings later, but concessions remained closed.
McDougal also got the start in the regular-season game at Hurricane, going four-plus innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and getting a no-decision in Bridgeport’s 7-6 loss. He struck out nine and walked four.
Class AAA
Hurricane 3, Bridgeport 2
Bridgeport 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 8 1
Hurricane 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 3 4 0
McDougal, Harbert (6) and Reed; Sutphin, Gress (2), Rigney (8) and Johnson.
Top hitters — Bridgeport: McDougal 2-3, triple, double, RBI; Dixon 2-4, RBI; Hurricane: Witty 3-4, double, 3 RBIs