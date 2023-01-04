During the 2021 Polar Plunge at Hurricane City Park, Putnam County folks take a dive into freezing water in order to raise money for the West Virginia Special Olympics — and to have a little fun in the process.
HURRICANE — Hurricane is always excited to be ‘Freezin’ for a Reason.’
They’ll come together from 5 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Hurricane City Park for the 2022 Polar Plunge, which raises money for the athletes of Special Olympics WV.
Cost is $50 minimum to plunge, “But hey — it’s a fundraiser and the more you raise, the cooler swag you get,” according to a news release about the event. “Plus, there’s prizes for the most money raised, as well as best costume.”
And back again this year is the After Plunge Party. Participants are invited to Fireside Grille immediately following the Plunge to warm up with food and drinks. Admission is free for Plungers; a $10 donation per guest will be encouraged.
