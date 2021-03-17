HURRICANE — Lieutenant T.J. Dillon knows that parents worry about their children’s safety on the roads.
He knows that because of the 17 years’ experience he has had serving his community as a law enforcement officer.
He also knows that as a parent of a teenager.
“Like most parents of teen drivers, I worry about my child’s safety all the time,” Dillon says. “Before too long, my daughter will be getting her license and I will be watching her drive off without me. This is a scary thought to me, even though I know it is an exciting time in her life and one worth celebrating.”
He adds, “The only comfort I have is in knowing that I have prepared her to the best of my ability.”
Dillon taught his daughter everything from parallel parking to rules of the road, and he talked her through hypothetical situations she might encounter while driving.
While preparing his daughter for safety on the roads, he had an idea.
“The idea for my book came from my daughter asking questions about driving,” Dillon explains. “And I knew that if she had a lot of questions, other teens must, too.”
Questions like “When and where do I pull over if I see blue lights in my rearview mirror?” “What documentation will the officer ask to see?” “What rights do I have at a traffic stop?” “Is there anything I should do or not do to avoid getting a citation?”
Dillon decided to answer these questions (and many others) in his book “Police Traffic Stops: How to Properly Respond to Law Enforcement and What You Can Do to Make It Easier.”
“My book covers everything about traffic stops that you and your teenager want to know,” Dillon says, “including what to expect from an officer when he approaches your vehicle and what he is expecting from you. The book also addresses actions drivers make that may be dangerous and how to avoid them, different types of traffic stops, and top reasons you are most likely to be stopped.”
He adds, “With all the things going on in today’s world, I wanted people to hear the perspective of a law enforcement officer. Knowing that this book can potentially prevent a misunderstanding between the driver and an officer is worth more to me than anything else.”
Dillon believes that preparing our teens for traffic stops is vital to keeping them safe on the road. It is what being a dad and a police officer for many years has taught him.
His experiences have also taught him that people grow and change over time.
For example, if you had asked Dillon when he was fresh out of West Virginia State Police Academy if he would ever write a book, his answer would probably have been “no way.” He did not consider himself an eloquent writer or even a voracious reader. Like many, he was especially intimidated and bored by long books.
Over the years, however, his passion for reading all sorts of books grew. If he were to write a book, he thought, it wouldn’t be long-winded or boring.
So when he found himself penning “Police Traffic Stops,” he stuck with a to-the-point writing style.
“Teens are extremely busy with school, sporting events, extracurricular activities, family events, chores, and much more,” he says. “Having this in mind, along with my own personal experience, I kept the book short (only 68 pages) and to the point. I wanted it to come across as if I were explaining to my reader what to do during a traffic stop. I wrote it in the same way that I would explain it to my daughter.”
While “Police Traffic Stops” might be Dillon’s first foray into authorship, it will not be his last. The Hurricane native has other book projects in the works as well. He is also co-creating a public safety app with his partner, Mike Mullins (www.patrolsafety.com).
“Mike and I are excited about launching the Patrol Safety app statewide and hopefully nationwide,” he enthuses. “We really think it is going to enhance the resources available to first responders while on scene and to potentially save lives.”
He continues, “The most satisfying part of all of my work is knowing that I am in a position, because of my knowledge and experience, to really help people.”
Helping and serving his community is what Dillon enjoys most. In the back of his new book, he even provides his email address so that readers can reach out to him personally with questions.
“I am more than happy to answer any questions or concerns that people may have concerning traffic stops, safety, or anything else related to law enforcement,” he states. “I enjoy helping people and if I can answer a few questions to make a positive difference, then I am absolutely honored to do that.”
Dillon is also available to answer questions during his upcoming book signing from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. on March 26 at Fireside Grille in Teays Valley.
Most likely, these questions will come from both anxious parents and curious teenagers.
“Because of my years of experience as both a police officer and as a dad, I understand that teens getting their license is an exciting event in their lives,” Dillon says. “We parents want them to enjoy it, but we also want them to be prepared for any situation and to stay safe out there.”
“Police Traffic Stops: How to Properly Respond to Law Enforcement and What You Can Do to Make It Easier” is available online for $12.99 through Amazon, Books-A-Million, and Barnes and Noble. Books purchased prior to the book signing can be brought by on March 26 for Dillon’s signature. Books can also be purchased at the event for $10.