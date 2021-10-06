Brogan Brown returned a fumble 65 yards for a score late in the third quarter and Ismael Borrero added a 56-yard TD run in the fourth to help Hurricane overcome a halftime deficit and defeat Parkersburg 42-30 Friday night in Parkersburg.
After three straight losses, Hurricane earns its second consecutive win to improve to 3-3 on the season. The Big Reds slip to 2-5. It marks the first time the Redskins have ever won in Parkersburg, where they had been 0-5.
The Redskins got off to a quick start as Borrero found JT James for a 43-yard score and hit Lucas Rippetoe for a 19-yard TD pass before scoring himself on a 16-yard run to help Hurricane to a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.
Parkersburg answered by scoring twice in the final minute of the first half — an 8-yard TD pass by David Parsons and a 84-yard fumble return by Casey Stanley — to take a 22-21 lead into the break.
After Hurricane’s Nas’jaih Jones scored on a 45-yard run, Bryson Singer gave Parkersburg the lead back with a 17-yard TD run, putting the Big Reds up 30-27.
With just two minutes left in the third, Brown scooped up a fumble and returned it 65 yards for a score to give the Redskins the lead for good. Borrero peeled off a 56-yard TD run midway through the fourth to help seal the win.
Borrero was near perfect, completing 9 of 10 passes for 220 yards and two scores, while rushing for 72 yards and two more TDs on six carries. Jones added 65 yards and a score on just three carries and Elijah Rivera ran for 81 yards on 12 totes. James caught two passes for 52 yards and Brown hauled in a 55-yard catch.
For Parkersburg, Singer ran for 148 yards and two scores on 23 rushes and caught five passes for 28 yards and another score. Parsons hit on 12 of 31 passes for 124 yards and a TD against one interception.
