HURRICANE - Hurricane city officials and citizens had an opportunity to wish a happy retirement to Axel, one of Hurricane Police Department's long-time K-9 officers, who was formally relieved from duty during the City Council meeting on Aug. 5.
For the Hurricane PD, the day was bittersweet.
"We are saddened that the time has come for Axel to retire," said the Chief of Police Mike Mullins.
Axel has been the longest serving K-9 in the Department and dedicated seven years of his life to fighting crime alongside his handler, Cpl. R. Flinn.
"I have been around a lot of dogs, but nothing like these two," Mullins said, referring to the amazing bond and partnership between Axel and his handler.
The dog was purchased by the HPD back in 2012 and has been a valuable asset throughout his career. Axel's list of accomplishments is truly impressive. It includes numerous suspect apprehensions and property searches that resulted in seizing of a large amount of illegal drugs, recovery of crime scene items and public's lost and stolen belongings.
Both Axel's handler Cpl. Flinn and his trainer, Timothy Jarrell, who is a K-9 handler himself with years of experience, said that he was a perfect dog to train and work with.
"He has, what we call, a 'light-switch' personality, where he can go from a relaxed to work mode in an instant," said Flinn. "When I first started training Axel, I got kind of spoiled," Jarrell said. "He was extremely intelligent, very eager to please. His training went flawlessly, and his handler listened to everything I had to say."
Jarrell said that later, after working with other dogs, he realized "how special these two were as a group," because, he promised, "it doesn't always go as smoothly."
Although he enjoyed being a K-9 handler a lot, Flinn said he won't be getting another dog for a while, as it is extremely time consuming, and, being a new father of two, he wants to dedicate more attention to his family.
In preparation for Axel's retirement, the HPD acquired two new pups in the fall of last year. Ghost and Reaper are currently on active duty and are doing great, Mullins said.
Axel will spend the rest of retirement living with his handler's family.