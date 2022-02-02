WINFIELD — Early next month, Sandy Murriner will be honored at the 4-H Leaders Meeting with a celebration in her honor. Cake will be served. A certificate will be awarded to her, along with a 50-year ruby pin. 4-H’s social media accounts will laud Murriner for her dedication.
All much-deserved recognition of a woman who has devoted fifty years of her life to serving the youth of her community through the 4-H organization.
But to Murriner, the hoopla in her honor will not be the sign that her work has mattered. That is because she measures her success by the children she has helped.
“I have always said that if I have helped one kid turn his or her life around, then I have achieved something great,” Murriner says.
For 50 years, that goal has driven Murriner to inspire kids to become the best versions of themselves and to serve their communities.
“I have learned that kids are searching for a way to express themselves and to grow to their own potential,” she states.
To enable children to do just that, Murriner has found the 4-H organization to be an apt channel.
“With 4-H, kids learn responsibility and how to help others through community service such as litter pick up, beautification projects, and recycling projects, “Murriner explains. “In addition, the kids work hard all year long on their own projects: cooking, sewing, wood working, gardening, animal projects, forestry, tree and flower identification, and more. They are very proud of what they accomplish.”
These projects are put on exhibit at the Putnam County Fair every summer for the benefit of fairgoers.
The cycle of the 4-H year, which involves 4-Hers developing their projects throughout the year and then presenting them at the fair, has become second nature to Murriner after 50 years.
It is a cycle of life she has been familiar with since she was a 4-Her herself in Wetzel County.
“I started in 4-H as a member 57 years ago,” she recalls. “Once I aged out at 21, I continued to help the club I grew up in and its 60 members. I became a leader of a club at age 21 and found that working with youth was something I really enjoyed.”
Even as she was figuring out her own life — dating and later marrying a man she met at a 4-H meeting, raising three children of her own, changing career fields from caretaking to retail to education — 4H was always a constant for her.
When her young family moved to Hurricane, Murriner immediately plugged in to the local 4-H program.
“I had a heart for 4-H and for working with youth, so once we were settled in I knew I had to find a way to get involved with 4-H here in Putnam County,” Murriner recollects.
When the first club she worked with here folded, she was encouraged to start her own club in the area. In October 1982, she did just that.
“Our club is still going strong to this day,” Murriner marvels.
4-H has most certainly been a family affair for Murriner from the beginning. Her three children were raised in 4-H, and six of her grandchildren are now in the program as well.
“Watching them work toward their goals, work on projects, and grow in leadership and community service is very heart-warming,” she says.
Community service is a foundational aspect of 4-H that seems especially dear to Murriner’s own heart.
Her club performs various types of projects such as picking up litter, cleaning dump sites, preparing the exhibit hall each year for the fair, and planting flowers at fairgrounds or at their host school. Murriner works right alongside the kids, getting her hands just as dirty as theirs.
“I never ask the club members to do things I am not willing to do myself,” she says.
Murriner is quick to point out that it takes more than one volunteer, however, to make 4-H work.
“There are lots of volunteers that help to mentor the kids,” she says. “During the year volunteers conduct project workshops, help with different committees to plan events for the 4-Hers to be involved in, work as counselors at 4-H camp, and help at the county fair.”
The current number of adult volunteers in 4-H took a nosedive during COVID-19. More volunteers and members are needed in Putnam County and around West Virginia to ensure the continuation and success of the storied organization.
4-H needs more volunteers like Sandy Murriner, whose greatest joy remains watching kids bloom because of the program.
“Being able to see the kids in my club set goals and achieve what they are working for keeps me motivated to continue what I have been doing for 50 years,” she says.
One of Murriner’s favorite memories that continues to inspire her is of a boy who was a member of her club.
“This boy came to our club meeting and was very shy,” she recounts. “He wouldn’t talk to anyone, would hardly look at anyone. Over the years he started coming to camp and would talk to a few people in the club but was still very quiet. One year at 4-H camp, the first night, everyone in camp would yell ‘How! How!’ and we could hear this echo over everyone. We soon realized this shy boy from my club had come out of his shell and had really gotten the 4-H spirit! He went on to become president of our club and chief of his tribe at camp.”
That sort of growth is part and parcel of what Murriner witnesses frequently with the 4-H program.
“Over these many years, I have seen so many kids grow up to have amazing careers and be leaders in the town, county, and state,” she asserts. “The different programs offered in 4-H can help members became better organized, improve public speaking, and become amazing leaders.”
And for Sandy Murriner, the success of her 4-Hers is the only proof she needs that her service has mattered.