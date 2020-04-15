HURRICANE, W.Va. — The novel coronavirus didn’t stop the Easter Bunny from hopping into Hurricane on Saturday, this time being escorted by police and riding on a fire truck.
Families in the city of Hurricane, West Virginia, got a special visit from the folkloric figure with a drive-by experience aimed at maintaining social distancing practices amid the outbreak of the virus. The event saw the Easter Bunny riding along several planned stops throughout the community, accompanied by a host of lights and sirens.
For Chris Mullins, of Hurricane, the event was an unusual way for his family to celebrate the holiday. However, seeing the Easter Bunny is part of a tradition that he’s glad didn’t get shuttered by the virus’s spread.
“In this time of missing family, when most everybody has gatherings for Easter, it’s rough,” Mullins said. “You normally have big family gatherings, and it’s just going to be the three of us now — my daughter and my wife. I think any little bit of normalcy will help.”
Spectators of Saturday’s event watched from their porches, their front yards and inside their homes. Several families drove to the parade and watched from their vehicles.
Mullins and his family was watching from near Ada Dell Avenue in Hurricane. In this uncertain time, Mullins said it’s more important than ever to check in with loved ones.
“Keep your loved ones close, and nowadays, that just means a phone call or a text message,” he said. “Whatever you can do, keep your distance and make sure everyone is safe. The whole world is affected right now, and we’re all in this together.”
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 591 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. There have been 15,819 residents tested for the virus, with 15,228 negative and six deaths.