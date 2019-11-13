HURRICANE, W.Va. — Everything went right for Hurricane on Friday night.
The Redskins defeated St. Albans 38-12 and received the help it needed in other games to secure a spot in the Class AAA high school football playoffs. Hurricane moved from 17th, one spot out of the 16-team field, to 14th, earning a date at No. 3 Spring Valley (9-1) either Friday or Saturday.
The Redskins took a 7-0 lead on Christian Hill’s 1-yard touchdown run and Cole Bumgarner’s extra point at 5:55 of the first quarter. Bumgarner added a 24-yard field goal to make it 10-0 just before the first period expired.
Austin Womack threw 11 yards to Abel Cunningham for a touchdown to make it 17-0 early in the second quarter.
The Red Dragons (1-9) climbed back into the contest when Hunter Payne raced 71 yards for a touchdown to make it 17-6 midway through the second quarter, but Hill scored on a 17-yard run just before halftime to give Hurricane (4-6) a 24-7 lead. Hill finished a workhorse first half with 176 yards on 21 carries.
The Redskins pushed the lead to 31-6 on a 12-yard TD run by Nate Barham and to 38-6 after Womack threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Ryan Moses.
St. Albans tacked on a late TD to set the score.
SHADYSIDE 63, SYMMES VALLEY 8: The Tigers (8-3) raced to a 42-0 first-half lead and beat the Vikings (9-2) in the Ohio Division VII playoffs.
Wyatt Reiman scored on a 2-yard run to make it 7-0. Rhys Francis then threw a 30-yard TD pass to Jordan Joseph for a 14-0 lead. Reiman scored again from the 5 to make it 21-0 after one quarter.
Francis threw a 28-yard scoring strike to Sammy Merryman, then a 2-yard TD pass to Kelly Hendershot to make it 35-0. Rieman’s third touchdown, a 2-yard run, made it 42-0.
WAVERLY 40, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: The Tigers (9-2) blew out the visiting Blue Devils in an Ohio Division IV playoff opener Saturday.
Waverly took a 6-0 lead at 6:25 of the first quarter when Hadyn Shanks threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Will Futhey. Payton Shoemaker’s 3-yard touchdown with 2:11 left in the period made it 12-0. Shoemaker added an 80-yard TD run and a 50-yard interception return to give Waverly a 26-0 lead with 4:24 left in the second quarter. Shanks threw another touchdown pass to Futhey to make it 33-0 at halftime.
Hunter Ward began the second half with a touchdown to set the score.
WHEELERSBURG 28, MINFORD 23: The Falcons led 3-0 and 10-7, but couldn’t hold off the Pirates (8-3) in an Ohio Division V playoff game at Ed Miller Stadium.
Minford (7-4) kicked a field goal to a 3-0 lead into the locker room at halftime and still led 10-7 by 10:26 of the third quarter, but Wheelersburg rallied behind three Makya Matthews touchdowns to win.
Wheelersburg led 28-10 before the Falcons rallied with two late touchdowns.
RIDGEWOOD 56, PORTSMOUTH 21: The Generals (11-0) jumped to a 35-0 lead and rolled to a victory over the Trojans (8-3) Saturday in a Division V playoff game in West Lafayette, Ohio.
Kaden Smith scored on runs of 20 and 4 yards, Gabe Tingler threw a 30-yard TD pass to Kolten Smith, and Isaiah Lamneck returned an interception 16 yards for a score as Ridgewood built the big lead.
Portsmouth scored 3:04 before halftime when Drew Roe threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Wallace to make it 35-7, but Tingle threw 27 yards to Kolten Smith for another score to make it 42-7 at halftime.
Lamneck scored from the 1 with 7:03 left in the third quarter to extend the lead to 49-7 before Roe threw a 37-yard TD pass to make it 42-14 with 3:42 left in the third period.
POINT PLEASANT 43, JAMES MONROE 14: The Big Blacks (4-4) avoided their first losing season since 2007 and knocked the Mavericks (6-4) out of the playoffs with a victory in Lindside, West Virginia.
Logan Southall carried 23 times for 180 yards and one touchdown. Evan Roach ran for 138 yards and two TDs on 14 attempts. Hunter Bush ran for three touchdowns and passed for 96 yards.
Monroe Mohler ran 13 times for 110 yards and one touchdown and completed 8 of 16 passes for 111 yards and one score for James Monroe.
TOLSIA 42, HANNAN 6: The Rebels (7-3) clinched a home playoff game by routing the Wildcats (1-9) in Ashton, West Virginia.
Seventh-seeded Tolsia will entertain No. 10 Wheeling Central (6-4), the defending state Class A champion, either Friday or Saturday.
The Rebels outgained Hannan 420-96 as John Wilson ran for 115 yards on eight carries and Gavin Meadows added 102 yards on four rushes. Meadows and Jesse Muncy each scored two touchdowns.
BUFFALO 36, WAHAMA 14: The Bison (6-4) turned three turnovers into 22 points early and rolled to a triumph at home.
Eli Brock led Buffalo with 25 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson England completed 12 of 21 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns. David Whittington caught four passes for 118 yards.
Brayden Davenport passed for 101 yards and two TDs for the White Falcons (3-7).
RACELAND 77, BETSY LAYNE 0: The Rams scored 77 points on 39 plays and outgained the visiting Bobcats 371-13 in a victory in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.
Jake Heighton passed for 103 yards for Raceland (7-4), which visits Paintsville (8-3) Friday in the second round.
PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 39, LAWRENCE COUNTY 23: The Bulldogs (4-7) lost seven fumbles and the Class AA playoff game to the Hawks (8-3) in Buckleys Creek, Kentucky.
PAINTSVILLE 67, FAIRVIEW 0: Freshman Harris Phelps ran six times for 125 yards and his brother John carried four times for 83 yards as the home-standing Tigers (8-3) smashed the Eagles (3-8) in a Class A playoff game.