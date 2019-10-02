TEAYS VALLEY — Friday, Sept. 27, was not a usual school day for one Putnam County school.
There was a buzz of excitement in the air as students were told, during a surprise assembly, that their school — West Teays Elementary — was one of just three schools in the state named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019.
The US Department of Education made the official announcement on Sept. 26. The other West Virginia schools receiving the recognition are Greenmont Elementary in Wood County and Hollywood Elementary in Raleigh County.
The schools achieved the national distinction based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. “As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning.”
All schools earned distinction in one of two performance categories based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:
- Exemplary High Performing Schools are among the state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
- Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s subgroups and all students over the past five years.
“The Blue Ribbon honorees represent the hard work occurring in our schools and the dedication of our educators, school staff, students and families,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine in a media release. “These three schools hail from three very distinct regions and exemplify how our students may excel even in the midst of difficult circumstances facing our communities and our state as a whole,” he said.
“I am proud of our three elementary schools in West Virginia that have received the well-deserved recognition of their incredible work. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is the perfect acknowledgement for these students, educators, families and communities and the work they have done to ensure the success of these students,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a media release.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is in its 37th year and has recognized more than 9,000 schools since its inception. Each year as many as 420 schools may be nominated for this distinction from all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activities and the Bureau of Indian Education.
The three West Virginia schools will be among the 362 honored by DeVos on Nov. 14 and 15 at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Each school will receive an award plaque and a flag as symbols of their academic accomplishments.