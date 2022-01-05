HURRICANE, W.Va. — Red Hot and Heat Wave will kick off their 2022 competition season with their highly anticipated annual Dinner Theater, which is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Jan. 7-9.
The Hurricane High School Show Choir program consists of two show choirs, Red Hot (the mixed group) and Heat Wave (the all-female group). The choirs are directed by Joseph Kincaid and assistant directors Cierra Doss and Shane Robinson, as well as choreographers Brooke Smolder, Randy Sage and David Legg.
The Dinner Theater will have local celebrity emcees, a dinner and live entertainment by show choir members.
More than $2,000 worth of door prizes donated by local businesses will be given away, and each show will have a raffle of various items.
The dinner menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, homemade rolls, dessert and drinks. The meal will be served by Red Hot and Heat Wave students and parents.
Following dinner, guests will enter the gymnasium, where they will be treated to a sneak peek of the 2022 competition shows that the students have been preparing since August. Saturday evening is Senior Recognition Night, where senior students from both groups will be recognized.
Dinner Theater times are 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7; noon and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.
For those making advance reservations and payment, the cost is $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 10 and younger. If paying at the door, cost will be $25 for adults and $20 for children ages 10 and younger. Payment not received by Jan. 7 will be considered walk-in. There will be an additional charge for purchases with a credit card.
The event is held at Hurricane High School, and doors open 45 minutes before dinner. Seating will be reserved with table assignments, so reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 304-859-3376. More than 1,600 people from the Hurricane community attend the Dinner Theater each year. Red Hot and Heat Wave thank them for their support.
