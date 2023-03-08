The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Hurricane show choirs are progressing through a very successful season. On March 4, Red Hot, the mixed group, swept the competition in South Dearborn, Indiana, where they competed against schools from Ohio and Indiana.

As Grand Champions, they picked up caption awards for Best Vocals, Best Band, People’s Choice, and Best Choreography. Caroline McClaury was named Best Female Soloist.

