The Hurricane show choirs are progressing through a very successful season. On March 4, Red Hot, the mixed group, swept the competition in South Dearborn, Indiana, where they competed against schools from Ohio and Indiana.
As Grand Champions, they picked up caption awards for Best Vocals, Best Band, People’s Choice, and Best Choreography. Caroline McClaury was named Best Female Soloist.
This was the third-straight competition Red Hot has won. In February, they were Grand Champions at the Grove City (Ohio) and Winfield events while garnering awards for Best Vocals, Best Choreography, Best Band, Best Show Concept and Best Set. In two early competitions, Red Hot finished as First Runner Up, but still captured Best Vocals, Best Chorography, Best Set, and Best Band honors.
They will compete again on March 18 in Fairfield, Ohio, and March 25 at the West Virginia State Competition in Hurricane.
The single-gender group, Heat Wave, is also having a stellar season. On March 4, they swept the single-gender competition in South Dearborn, Indiana. They were competing against five Indiana groups. As Grand Champions, Single Gender, they picked up caption awards for Best Vocals, Best Choreography, and Best Stage Crew. They have won four out of the five Single Gender competitions and place second in the other one. They have also made Finals in three events, placing as high as fourth overall. They will compete again on March 25 at the West Virginia State Competition in Hurricane.
Red Hot is currently ranked 12th in the nation among Large Mixed groups by Barstool’s National Show Choir rankings. Heat Wave is ranked 8th among Single Gender groups.
This is the 31st year for Red Hot Show Choir and the 7th for Heat Wave. The competitive show choirs are made up of more than 110 talented singers and dancers, instrumentalists and stage crew. Red Hot and Heat Wave are auditioned groups that perform regionally and nationally at various show choir competitions and community functions. They are a self-funded organization whose purpose is to showcase the art of singing and dancing with an entertaining and exciting show.
