HURRICANE — Curiosity is a hallmark of childhood and a trait shared by those of any age who are kids at heart.
It’s also the design theme chosen by the West Virginia winner of the 14th annual Doodle for Google contest.
Blaise Liu, a student from West Teays Elementary School in Hurricane, designed that winning logo and is now in the running to become one of five national finalists — one of whom will become the national winner.
In January, Google asked students across the U.S. to submit their ideas for the contest. This year, they invited K-12 students to answer the prompt “I care for myself by …” through their art.
Blaise said his Doodle theme is “Always Curious!” and that “I care for myself by exploring, laughing, enjoying all things around me.”
doodle4google.com now has a full gallery of all 54 state and territory winners. Voting for the favorite Doodles ended on Tuesday.
“With YOUR HELP, a talented Putnam County Schools student could soon have his art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions to see through Google’s Doodle for Google Student Contest,” Putnam County Schools posted on its Facebook page, urging people to vote for Liu.
One National Winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for one day (24 hours). They will also receive: $30,000 college scholarship; a $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization; Google hardware and Google swag.
The four National Finalists, who do not become the National Winner, will have their doodles featured on the Doodle for Google gallery. Each National Finalist will receive: A $5,000 college scholarship; Google hardware and Google swag.
To celebrate the state winners’ achievements, Google sent Liu and each of the other 53 winners Google hardware and swag, and held celebrations in their hometowns to showcase their artwork.
