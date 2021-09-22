Livvi Miller was presented with a full-ride college scholarship by Gov. Jim Justice in front of her parents and classmates, teachers, and administrators at Hurricane High School, on Sept. 16, in the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
HURRICANE — Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog surprised a Hurricane High School student on Thursday with a life-changing opportunity as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Livvi Miller was presented with a full-ride college scholarship in front of her parents and classmates, teachers, and administrators at Hurricane High School, along with the county superintendent and other leaders from Putnam County Schools.
The full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state includes room and board, tuition, and books. The prize is valued at over $100,000.
Justice also surprised Waylon Gilkeson, of Rupert, with a full four-year scholarship.
Brendon McCutcheon of Morgantown, Katelyn Roberts of Spurlockville, and Caden Staggers of Keyser were also drawn as scholarship winners this week through the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes.
Aron Sattler of Mount Nebo won a new 2021 Roush Stage 3 Mustang, and Lewis Wood of Hico won free gas for 10 years.
It was the third of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.” The next round of winners will be announced Thursday, Sept. 23. Additional prize drawings will be held weekly, with winners being announced each Thursday through Oct. 7.
All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available to all West Virginians ages 12 and older.
All West Virginians interested in being vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
