HURRICANE — When Hurricane’s Assistant City Manager Amanda Ramey talks about the fall season, she waxes poetic:
“During the fall, everyone is back into the routine of the school year, we’re cheering for the home teams, the air is becoming crisp, and there is a beauty that the harvest season always seems to bring with it.”
But even greater than her appreciation of autumnal beauty is Ramey’s love of fall traditions.
“My favorite thing about fall in Hurricane is the spirit of camaraderie and tradition that really seems to flourish,” she says. “The traditions begin with the Hurricane Harvest Festival, followed by our annual Pumpkin Carving Contest and then Trick or Treat fun on Main Street.”
Hurricane Harvest Festival
The Hurricane Harvest Festival has been a tradition in Hurricane for nearly two decades.
“Our festival is often one of the first in the area,” Ramey notes, “so we get to help folks kick off the fall season.”
This year’s event is scheduled for 1 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Besides free admission to the festival itself, Hurricane Harvest Festival also boasts many free activities and giveaways for kids and adults.
“For kids, we will have a free petting zoo, which includes animals like goats, a tortoise, and a porcupine,” Ramey says. “We will also have several inflatables — even a new axe-throwing inflatable so adults can get in on the action — as well as a video game trailer for kids.”
Children and adults alike will enjoy the free T-shirts and cotton candy at the event. Hurricane’s City Council, in true fall fashion, will even give away samples of apple cider.
More than 50 crafts vendors will be set up at the festival, such as Mama Mae’s Apple Butter, Steel Blooming, and Tonja Runyon Arts.
After shopping, festival-goers will no doubt be hungry. A few food trucks will be on site and Hurricane Fire and Rescue Auxiliary will operate a concession stand.
Participants in the Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest at 3 p.m. will probably not be hungry again for quite some time. That’s because contestants will eat an entire pumpkin pie — and must keep it down — as quickly as they can. Event sponsor Truist is awarding a $100 gift card to the winner of both the 12-17 age category and the 18 and older category. Registration for the event is online at www.hurricanewv.com.
The Hurricane Harvest Festival will conclude with live music.
“From 4-6, a bluegrass band will perform,” Ramey says. “Bring a camp chair or blanket and come enjoy the sounds of Southridge, which has members from right here in Putnam County.”
Pumpkin carving contest
Another fall tradition in Hurricane is the annual Pumpkin Carving Contest.
“Pumpkin carving is a fun, low-key way to get together outdoors at the park,” Ramey says. “It is fun to see everyone come out, relax, and carve before the busy week leading up to trick or treat.”
The Pumpkin Carving Contest will take place from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Hurricane City Park.
“The city buys 500 pumpkins each year, and there will be pumpkin tools available or folks can bring their own,” Ramey explains. “Adults and children alike are welcome to come and select a pumpkin to carve, at no cost to them. We even have design options available for participants.”
Folks will have 90 minutes to go anywhere in the park, such as a picnic shelter or a baseball field, to carve. At 4:30 p.m., everyone will bring their finished pumpkins to a communal area for judging. Three community members will act as judges for the four age categories (0-5, 6-10, 11-16, and 17 and up), awarding first-, second-, and third-place winners with a gift card.
Even Mayor Scott Edwards will get in on the action, selecting one pumpkin overall to win the Mayor’s Choice Award and a gift card.
Main Street Trick Or Treat
The Main Street Trick or Treat tradition is a relatively new one in Hurricane.
“In 2017, business owners on Main Street asked the City to communicate to the public that trick-or-treaters were welcome to visit their businesses for candy,” Ramey recounts. “In 2018, the city closed down Main Street so that it was an even safer place for trick-or-treaters. It was a great opportunity for rural children who didn’t have neighborhoods to trick-or-treat in.”
From there developed the Main Street Trick or Treat tradition, which has grown incrementally every year.
“We now hold this event on a separate night from the citywide trick-or-treat,” Ramey explains. “Last year this resulted in a huge turnout.”
This year’s Main Street Trick or Treat is scheduled for 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The streets of downtown Hurricane will be closed starting at 5 p.m. to allow for set-up.
“Our goal is to provide a safe, family-friendly celebration,” Ramey says.
The celebration will include carnival games and decked-out trunks full of candy sponsored by local businesses and organizations such as the Rotary Club of Putnam County, along with fun tunes.
The Putnam County Library will also be on site with a spooky story time and kids can take photos with character blow-ups.
Citywide Trick Or Treat
Of course, no discussion of fall traditions in Hurricane would be complete without a mention of Citywide Trick or Treat. Hurricane’s trick or treat will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
Ramey is looking forward to all of the fall traditions in her hometown, and she imagines that her fellow community members are as well.
“I like to think that residents in and around Hurricane love the traditions the city has established with all of these fall events,” she says. “As Mayor Edwards says, these events truly bring our community together.”
If you would like more information about any of the events discussed in this article, check out www.hurricanewv.com or the City of Hurricane Facebook page.