HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane will host its Independence Day Celebration with multiple activities on July 3.
The annual parade will march down Main Street beginning at 2 p.m. Free activities — including sweet treats, a magic show and a concert — will be offered at Hurricane City Park from 3 until 8 p.m. Fireworks will be set off from Water Tank Hill at 10 p.m.
One of the highlights of the day will be a hot dog eating contest with cash prizes. Potential p{span}articipants must make sure they can eat at least 10 hot dogs in a sitting before entering. Here are the rules:
- Contestants have five minutes to eat as many hot dogs and buns as they can.
- Contestants may drink water provided for them from sealed water bottles.
- If you vomit, you are out of the contest unless it all goes back in.
- When time is called at the end of five minutes, you must stop. Then you will have 30 seconds to finish what is in your mouth.
Grand prize is $500, while the first runner up will walk away with $250 and the second runner up with $100.
You are not guaranteed a spot in the contest until you register and then receive confirmation from the City of Hurricane that you have a spot.
For more information in advance of the event, call 304-562-5896 or events@hurricanewv.com.