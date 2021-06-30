The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The 2020 Independence Day Parade in Hurricane makes its annual appearance on Main Street. This year’s parade, free activities and fireworks are set for Saturday, July 3.

 Photos by Billy Summers | The Putnam Herald

HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane will host its Independence Day Celebration with multiple activities on July 3.

The annual parade will march down Main Street beginning at 2 p.m. Free activities — including sweet treats, a magic show and a concert will be offered at Hurricane City Park from 3 until 8 p.m. Fireworks will be set off from Water Tank Hill at 10 p.m.

One of the highlights of the day will be a hot dog eating contest with cash prizes. Potential p{span}articipants must make sure they can eat at least 10 hot dogs in a sitting before entering. Here are the rules:

  • Contestants have five minutes to eat as many hot dogs and buns as they can.
  • Contestants may drink water provided for them from sealed water bottles.
  • If you vomit, you are out of the contest unless it all goes back in.
  • When time is called at the end of five minutes, you must stop. Then you will have 30 seconds to finish what is in your mouth.

Grand prize is $500, while the first runner up will walk away with $250 and the second runner up with $100.

You are not guaranteed a spot in the contest until you register and then receive confirmation from the City of Hurricane that you have a spot.

For more information in advance of the event, call 304-562-5896 or events@hurricanewv.com.

