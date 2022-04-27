HURRICANE — Tractor Supply has completed a full remodel of its Hurricane location and has added a garden center with plants, lawn and garden essentials, according to a news release from the retailer.
The remodeled store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping as well as a new Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need, according to the release. Additionally, customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware, pet food, animal feed and more.
The Garden Center offers an expansive new assortment of lawn and garden products, including annuals, perennials, shrubs, decorative accent plants, fruit trees, herbs and vegetables. Customers will also find items from national brands such as Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Vegetables, as well as new options for professional landscapers.
“At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product offerings to in-store features. These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customers shopping for Life Out Here,” Paul Thompson, manager of the Hurricane Tractor Supply store, said in the release. “We are excited for customers to visit our new space, especially the Garden Center that offers more products than ever before. Whether you’re a first time-gardener or a professional, the Garden Center has all your gardening and landscaping needs. We know customers will love these upgrades as much as we do, and we hope to share them with both familiar and new faces from the Hurricane community.”
With these enhancements, the Hurricane Tractor Supply continues to serve the needs of homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others. Tractor Supply customers can shop from a wide range of products including workwear and boots, equine and pet supplies, zero turns and riding mowers, pet food, lawn and garden supplies, power tools, fencing, welding and more.
The Hurricane Tractor Supply store and its new Garden Center at 3790 Teays Valley Road keep regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.