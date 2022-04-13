HUNTINGTON — Hurricane starter Ismael Borrero settled down after a so-so first inning and the Redskins sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six times in the fourth to lead to a 10-4 victory in high school baseball over Huntington on Thursday at Cook-Holbrook Field.
Hurricane (9-3) scored twice in the top of the first, but the Highlanders struck for two in the bottom of the first. Then Borrero settled down and silenced the home team’s bats the rest of the way. He allowed four hits and struck out nine in six innings.
“He settled in,” Redskins coach Brian Sutphin said. “He got back to being himself. When he does that, he’s fun to watch.”
Borrero certainly enjoyed the long break in the dugout in the fourth and the added support when Hurricane broke things open in that inning.
“I kind of got my rhythm,” Borrero said of his performance from the second inning through the sixth. “I slowed down. Obviously you appreciate the runs. Makes the job easier for me. Getting ahead in the count was big.”
At the plate, Bryson Rigney led the Hurricane offense with a 4-for-4 effort with a triple and three runs batted in. Caden Johnson, Quarrier Phillips and Damian Witty had two hits each.
“We had good at-bats,” Sutphin said. “Lead off with hits and get them around. Better job of hitting with two strikes.”
This was Hurricane’s first game in almost a week. The Redskins last played last Friday.
Huntington went with No. 1 starter Braden Shepherd, but the visitors figured him out in the fourth and Highlanders coach John Dennison had to take him out in favor of Austin O’Malley.
“It’s obviously a good pitcher they threw,” Sutphin said. “The guys were enthusiastic about playing today.”
Dennison sensed trouble when Hurricane had the big fourth.
“We played a good team tonight,” Dennison said. “We didn’t execute. We seemed to have a lack of energy.”
Hurricane returns to action Friday at home against Ironton. Game time is 5 p.m. Capital visits Huntington at 6 p.m.
HURRICANE 202 600 0 — 10 13 2
HUNTINGTON 200 100 1 — 4 5 3
Borrero, Moore (7) and Johnson. Shepherd, O’Malley (4), Riggs (5), Mattison (7) and Shouldis.
Hitting: (HURR) Bell RBI, Witty 2-2, RBI; Phillips 2-4, 2 RBI; Rigney 4-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Carney RBI, Moore RBI, Johnson 2-3. (HUNT) Conn 2B, Jackson RBI, Shouldis RBI, Hanlon RBI, Carter 2B, RBI.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.