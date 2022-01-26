HAMLIN — The Hurricane Lady Redskins earned the season sweep over local rival Lincoln County on Friday night as the visitors came away with the 59-38 win inside the Panther Pavilion.
The host Lady Panthers (3-7) came out in the first quarter of play looking to spread the ball around as four of five starters got in the scoring column during the period.
The Lady Redskins (6-4) came away with the lead after the first eight minutes of play however as they held a 15-10 advantage on the scoreboard.
Over the course of the next two quarters Lincoln County went cold from the floor as they only managed single-digit points in each of the second and third frames.
On the flip side, Hurricane posted 12 points in the second as they took a 27-17 lead into halftime and then caught fire for a 22 point showing in the third quarter and put the game out of reach, as they led 49-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Senior wing Kenley Kveton was the lone Lady Panther to land in double-figures as she led the team with 15 points. Gracie Clay was next on the scoresheet with six and Kaden Peters added five.
Alex Anderson led the way for the victors as she dropped a game high 24 points. Natalie Dempsey also scored double-digits with 11 while Lauren Dye added 10 for Hurricane.
The Lady Panthers struggled to find their groove offense all game long as they connected on only one three-pointer which came in the final quarter from Gracie Clay. LCHS shot 7-14 from the foul-line while Hurricane sank 5-8 attempts.
The win for Hurricane sees them improve to 6-4 on the season and gives them the season sweep over Lincoln County. The loss for the Lady Panthers sees their record fall to 3-7.
Lincoln County was scheduled to host Braxton County on Saturday and then will also play host to sectional foe Wayne on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Score by Quarters
HHS (6-4): 15 12 22 10 -59
LCHS (3-7): 10 8 6 14 — 38
Scoring
H: Anderson 24, N. Dempsey 11, Dye 10, Young 6, Lucas 4, E. Dempsey 4.
LC: Kveton 15, Clay 6, Peters 5, Lunsford 4, Lucas 3, Blankenship 2, K. Adkins 2, Porter 1.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.