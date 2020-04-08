HURRICANE — A city manager plays an important role in a town. While the mayor and city council act as visionaries, the city manager does what is necessary to make those visions a reality.
To do so, he or she must coordinate all of the daily functions of the city with that vision in mind — must oversee daily city operations, interact with both city employees and supervisors, and evaluate contracts, purchases, and inventories.
In addition, the city manager maintains communications with the mayor and city council, providing recommendations that he or she thinks advisable.
An important job and a necessary one for any municipality.
The city of Hurricane recently hired Andy Skidmore as its new city manager, confident that Skidmore is more than capable of the task.
“I believe that Andy Skidmore will be a great asset to the City of Hurricane,” Mayor Scott Edwards said. “I have full faith and trust in Andy that he will do a wonderful job.”
Skidmore is no stranger to Putnam County. He grew up here, graduating from Marshall University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration (BBA) as well as a master’s degree in business administration (MBA).
He has spent the past 15 years operating a financial planning and income tax preparation firm. Seven of those years he also served as Putnam County Commissioner. Meanwhile, he’s been busy raising three children with his wife Rachel in Teays Valley.
“Hurricane is currently in a great situation,” Skidmore said. “It is a great place to live, work, and play, and I want it to stay that way.”
Skidmore, having served on the county commission since 2013, was eager to become more involved on the city level. When the city manager position became available, therefore, he was eager to apply.
And he is optimistic that his financial expertise will benefit his community.
“I’m hopeful that my financial background and experience can help the City of Hurricane to keep growing and moving forward,” he siad.
“Hurricane has done a fantastic job under the mayor and council’s leadership.”
It appears that the respect is mutual.
“I know that Andy will do a great job for the City of Hurricane,” Edwards said, “because he loves this community and is passionate about helping us all move forward in positive ways.”
If you would like to contact City Manager Skidmore, you can email him at askidmore@hurricanewv.com or call him at 304-562-1105.