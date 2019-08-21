HD Media

CULLODEN - A Hurricane, West Virginia, woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Culloden, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

Roxanne Boardman, 29, of Hurricane, and a man were walking westbound along U.S. 60 on the right shoulder of the eastbound lane in Culloden around 4 a.m. when she was allegedly struck by a car near White Oak Drive, according to Zerkle.

Zerkle says Boardman and the man had just left the Speedway gas station when the car allegedly veered off the roadway and hit her. The man was uninjured, Zerkle added.

The driver did not stop and drove off in the direction of Putnam County, Zerkle said.

The sheriff said investigators recovered a headlight from the vehicle, described as a late 1990s to early 2000s green Ford Mustang. The car is believed to have damage on the passenger's side.

U.S. 60 was shut down for a while following the incident, the sheriff said.

The driver could face a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident that causes the death of another person, the sheriff said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cabell County Sheriff's Office at 304-526-8657 or call 911.

