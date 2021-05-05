She sat in her den, clutching her husband’s hand, not believing what they had just learned. They were too young to be receiving this news; she was 23 and Dick was 26. The doctor’s words echoed in her mind and her pale blue eyes filled with tears again.
“You will never be able to have children.”
For Beverly Chapman Wilkes, this was her nightmare. To be a wife and mother was her life’s greatest dream. Only a couple years before she had dropped out of Morehead State College (now University) and married a fledgling Baptist preacher.
The doctor’s words devastated Wilkes. To be a mother was what she had always wanted, thanks in part to the considerable impact her mother had had upon her own life.
“My mother’s consistent, faithful Christian life has been and always will be the driving influence in my life,” Wilkes says. “Even as a young child, I always felt her love and knew her commitment to Jesus. She devoted her whole life to sacrificially serving God and others.”
She adds, “She was the mother I always aspired to be.”
But in 1966, holding the hand of the man she’d married after only six dates, her dreams of motherhood seemed to be slipping away.
When you meet Wilkes today, with her striking pale eyes and a halo of soft curls, she seems the epitome of a mother and grandmother. At 78 years old, she teaches Sunday School to 4- and 5-year-olds and attracts little ones like a magnet, teaching them tricks like how to blow on grass until it emits a high-pitched squeak.
Wilkes seems the essence of a mother and grandmother because she is one. It turns out the doctor was wrong, … sort of. Wilkes and her husband had a household filled with the laughter of children — six, in fact. And her lap has held eighteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren (with a third on the way).
Her extensive family didn’t happen in a traditional way, however. Wilkes’ motherhood journey has been a bit nontraditional in fact, made possible only through adoption.
You see, long before Angelina Jolie attracted paparazzi by adopting three children from various countries (and having three of her own), Beverly Chapman Wilkes was turning heads in Hurricane, West Virginia, with the three children she’d adopted internationally and the three she’d adopted in the United States.
“After being told we would never have children, we were naturally devastated,” Wilkes recalls. “Dick and I wanted a large family. But we decided that we could love adopted children as much as our own.”
Four short months after applying to West Virginia Child Welfare, the Wilkeses received a 6-week-old baby boy, Deron (who today is Fire Chief in Hurricane).
“Two years later, we added newborn Joy. Three years after that came 2-week-old Neil. We were such a happy family at that point, but we still didn’t feel complete.”
Wilkes continues, “At that point, the adoption agency didn’t seem to want to talk to us anymore because the demand for adoption had increased and we had already adopted three children.”
That is when Wilkes and her husband began to consider international adoption.
“I learned about a Christian orphanage in South Korea built by Harry Holt called Holt Children Services,” she explains. “We applied.”
In January 1976, Wilkes, along with her husband, mother, and three children, packed into the family station wagon and drove to Chicago’s O’Hare airport. A snowstorm whirled around them, but the excited family hardly noticed as they waited to meet 6-month-old Julie.
“Ten South Korean babies were on that plane and each one was brought off by an escort,” Wilkes recollects. “Julie and her escort were the last to deplane. All nine of the other babies were screaming in fear, but our Julie came into my arms with a smile on her face.”
It still brings a smile to Wilkes’ face today to remember that.
International adoption 45 years ago was quite different from what it is today. Not as common, for sure. Also, not as expensive. Wilkes and her family did not travel out of country to meet and retrieve their adopted children; they were brought to the United States via volunteer escorts.
“The biggest problem we faced was getting through the immigration paperwork and requirements,” Wilkes admits.
The paperwork and requirements for not one, but three children, adopted internationally.
Because in 1979, the Wilkeses began to pursue international adoption again. Though for a time they applied to an Indian agency, ultimately, they were asked if they wanted to adopt two South Korean brothers, who were then 5 and almost 7.
“God must have had this in His plan all along,” Wilkes says, “because we instantly knew that they were right for us.”
Another memorable snowy day arrived, and another road trip in the station wagon, to pick up what would be the last two members of the Wilkes family.
“We picked Corey and Daniel up from JFK Airport in New York City,” Wilkes recounts. “The boys were terrified when their escorts turned them over to us. We gave them matchbox cars and apples, which helped them to settle down.”
The Wilkes family finally felt complete, and Wilkes’ mother-heart was full. Her dreams of a large family and a life dedicated to motherhood had been fulfilled.
That doesn’t mean that her life was without challenges, that adoption was a smooth road devoid of bumps and potholes.
“Adjusting to life together as a blended family brought enormous challenges,” Wilkes reflects. “Corey and Daniel did not speak English when they immigrated, for example. Because of my slow Southern drawl, any efforts I made to speak Korean (a rapid tongue) were futile! To communicate, we did a lot of pointing and signing at first. We muddled through, honestly.”
Another challenge was jumping through the immigration hoops and citizenship paperwork.
“We pursued American citizenship for our youngest three as soon as possible,” Wilkes says. “On the day of their citizenship hearings, an American flag was flown for each of them over the nation’s Capital building.”
The most difficult adjustments were the ones Wilkes’ internationally-born children had to make to life in America.
“Sadly, my youngest three children faced some tough times at school,” Wilkes admits. “In Hurricane at the time, there were only two or three other minority children in the school system. Our area wasn’t particularly welcoming to minorities at that time.”
She adds, “But my children each managed to overcome and to thrive.”
Wilkes’ motherly pride can be detected even when discussing the difficult times in her children’s lives.
And in her life.
To meet Wilkes today, with her beaming smile and zest for life, one might not imagine the difficulties she has faced. On the surface, she is a genteel lady with a large, loving family. Co-founder of the 33-old Hurricane Civic Chorus. Active member of Faith Baptist Church, where she still exercises her strong alto voice.
But she has faced some huge challenges. Like surviving a lightning strike that impacted her nervous system for a time. Like losing her beloved husband.
“I reject fear, discouragement, depression, and discontentment,” she declares. “I choose to embrace life and make the most of it. I try to crowd everything possible that is good into every day of my life.”
“My life,” she adds, “has been full of love and laughter.”
Fifty-five years ago, sitting in her den after hearing that life-altering news, Beverly Chapman Wilkes didn’t think she would ever be able to say something like that.
“I am so thankful that I got to live my dream: striving to be like the mother I had, to the children God blessed me with.”