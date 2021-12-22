HUNTINGTON — A Hurricane, West Virginia, woman who said “infamy is just as good as fame” after participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced Friday to serve prison time.
Gracyn Dawn Courtright, 24, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper on Friday to serve 30 days in prison after previously pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds for participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., which saw hundreds of then-President Donald Trump supporters breaching the building to interrupt Congress as it certified election results.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Fletcher used Courtright’s social media and tips from the public to pin her at the scene and later to show her lack of remorse during the riot and the days after. But in the end, Cooper sided with recommendations from the probation department and Courtright’s attorney Thomas Abbenante, who said Courtright got caught up in the moment and was clueless about the severity of her actions.
While her days in the courtroom are over as she prepares to turn herself in to a prison, Abbenante says Courtright’s actions — which also left her suspended from the University of Kentucky in her final semester — will stay with her for a lifetime.
Actions on Jan. 6
On Jan. 6, hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump made their way past barricades before forcing entry into the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress to temporarily stop its progress in certifying election results.
It took several hours for law enforcement to clear the mob from the facility, and at least five deaths have been attributed to the event.
Courtright told investigators after a rally she saw people carrying a large flag, which she helped carry to the Capitol. She heard people say they were going inside the Capitol and she lined up to join. A sentencing memorandum filed last week said the door was breached for about 20 seconds before Courtright entered shortly after the first few people who entered had struggled with law enforcement.
Courtright entered the Capitol, where she remained for 24 minutes. She said she remembered seeing law enforcement, people breaking things and people telling others not to break things, but was focused on trying to charge her phone. Cooper said a Starbucks would have sufficed for that task.
“Your cluelessness … does not mean that your conduct was not serious. I also don’t buy that you were just looking for a place to charge your cellphone,” Cooper said, later adding, “You probably saw enough to know this wasn’t a simple peaceful protest.”
Fletcher said Friday that Courtright stepped over broken glass, witnessed people trying to break down doors and was near a line of officers trying to control the crowd. Fletcher said at one point Courtright is seen concealing her face, which could have been to protect herself from teargas in the building at the time.
Her attorney said his client was just standing there taking video, which even he said was ridiculous.
Courtright went all the way to the Senate floor, where she briefly stepped inside to look around. Footage found from the floor shows Courtright was there about the time others were standing where the high-ranking officials had just been.
Courtright told investigators she carried around a “Members Only” sign because she wanted to take a picture with it, but she gave it back when asked and exited shortly after.
Ignorance is bliss
For Courtright, her ignorance of democracy, politics or what she was doing that day was her saving grace. When she got home, she said she searched online to learn where she was and get a better understanding of the rooms she had been in.
Courtright apologized to her family and said she has an overwhelming fear in Hurricane, a largely Republican city, because she is afraid of what people there think of her actions. She fears saying her name out loud.
“I have so much shame from this. I even hold my head down and don’t make eye contact with my neighbors when I see them driving on our roads in fear of what they may think of me,” she said.
The world will never see her as a student who excelled in her studies, she said.
“They will not see the girl that I know that I still am,” she said. “They will only see the girl who trespassed in the nation’s Capitol and took pictures to prove she was there and posted the pictures thinking that she was just so cool.”
After a hearing that lasted more than an hour, Courtright was also sentenced to one year of supervised release; 60 hours of community service; $500 restitution; and the mandatory $25 special assessment fee. The U.S. attorney sought a six-month sentence; the defense sought 30 days. The judge said the prosecution “overshot” its request.
In sentencing Courtright, Cooper concluded that Courtright didn’t know where she was, the significance of what was going on or why it was a serious threat to democracy or that she was actually on the Senate floor. He said if she had wanted to participate in democracy, she could have voted.
Her attorney said she had no political agenda and got caught up in the moment. She went to listen to Trump speak and when he suggested they march to the Capitol, she followed, to which the judge asked if the attorney knew how many defendants tell him that.
Social media’s role
A warrant for Courtright’s arrest was filed by a special agent with the FBI, who had reviewed screenshots from an Instagram account belonging to Courtright — which has since been deleted — that showed her inside and outside the Capitol building.
A witness also contacted the FBI to share their private Instagram messages in which Courtright said she had walked into “the chamber like the senate where desks are (sic).” The witness told Courtright she was embarrassing, a moron and asked how she felt about people who died during the breach.
The person accused Courtright of treason, to which she replied she did not know what treason is and just thought it was cool.
The judge said she could have been another Ashli Babbitt — who was killed by Capitol police as she breached a door — had she gone through the wrong door or followed a different crowd. Five people, including Babbitt, died Jan. 6, he told her. He said four Capitol police officers have died by suicide since.
“Cool to have been there (now)?” Cooper asked, to which Courtright said no.
Before deactivating the Instagram account, Courtright wrote, “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end more known XOXO,” with a picture of her in a bathroom at a West Virginia restaurant while not wearing a mask during the height of the pandemic.
“I posted the posts because I didn’t understand where this was all headed yet,” she said. “I didn’t realize what I did was horrible in that moment. I just couldn’t take any more of people telling me I am a horrible person.”
The agent said photos were also viewed from her Twitter account, which appear to show video she filmed inside the Capitol, chanting “USA” and later approaching a line of law enforcement officers while chanting, “Whose house? Our house.”
Courtright also posted on her Twitter feed that the group was being peaceful and no one was fighting, while decrying CNN and Fox News.
A photo appearing to show Courtright in a crowd that had clashed with police inside the Capitol was published by The Washington Post, the agent said.
Courtright’s future
Courtright will be able to voluntarily surrender, with the recommendation she be housed at a federal prison in Alderson, West Virginia.
Abbenante said the conviction and involvement in the riots will follow her for the rest of her life, which he said is a hefty price to pay for a first offense. Potential employers, potential friends and anyone else will be able to find all the details online.
Courtright was named to the University of Kentucky’s dean’s list for fall 2020 in mathematical economics.
As a result of Courtright’s conduct, she was suspended as a student at the University of Kentucky. A hearing is set Dec. 22, which will determine if she will be reinstated and be allowed to complete her final semester and obtain her degree after she is released from prison.
“I have already hurt myself in the future more than I have ever dreamed possible in about 20 minutes,” she said. “I hope to have an opportunity to someday be a better version of myself than I was on Jan. 6.”
In ending the sentencing, Cooper said a person should not be judged solely on their worst moment.