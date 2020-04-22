HURRICANE — Kim Eastman and Brenda Sheldon, owners of Hurricane-based Hospitality Cleaning Solutions, LLC, have been selected as West Virginia’s Small Business Persons of the Year 2020.
The announcement was made by the U.S. Small Business Administration ahead of National Small Business Week.
“Brenda and I are honored to have been recognized as West Virginia’s Business Persons of the Year for 2020,” Eastman said in a news release. Being headquartered in West Virginia has given us many opportunities to find success. We look forward to expanding employment in West Virginia and partnering with local businesses as we continue to grow.”
Each year, the SBA celebrates National Small Business Week by recognizing the achievements of outstanding small business owners and entrepreneurs across the United States.
All National Small Business Winners will be invited to attend ceremonies in Washington, D.C., to be honored with their individual award along with special recognition of the three runners-up and the naming of the 2020 National Small Business Person of the Year.
“The Putnam Chamber of Commerce is very proud of Kim and Brenda for receiving this honor,” the Chamber stated in a news release. “We are excited to be able to share this wonderful news! Congratulations to you both on this wonderful achievement!”
Hospitality Cleaning Solutions, LLC, is located at 300 C1 Prestige Park, Hurricane. Learn more by visiting the website, https://www.hcs-wv.com/.