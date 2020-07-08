DANIELS, W.Va. — Savannah Hawkins, of Hurricane, West Virginia, won the West Virginia Junior Amateur golf tournament girls division championship Tuesday at the Resort at Glade Springs.
Hawkins entered with a seven-stroke lead and shot a 2-over-par 74 to win by 11 over runner-up Karri-Anne Cook. Hawkins, 13, became the youngest girls champion in history.
Hawkins joins Todd Duncan, of Daniels, in completing the junior championship sweep for 2020, winning the Match Play 11 days ago at Parkersburg Country Club.
Duncan shot 3-under 69 Tuesday to finish the championship at 7-under par. Duncan became the first back-to-back winner of the Junior Amateur since Eric Shaffer in 1990.
Argyle Downes, of Charles Town, West Virginia, shot a 2-over-par 74 to win the boys 13-14 age division. Carson Higginbotham won the boys 12-Under by 10 strokes, and Brielle Milhoan won the girls 10-14 age group.