HURRICANE, W.Va. — Deer or base runners, if they’re fast, Alivia Meeks can gun them down.
Hurricane’s All-State senior shortstop loves hunting and softball. The Purdue University signee is adept at both, as evidenced by the two buck heads on the wall of her home and the hardware in her trophy case.
“I’m a big hunter,” Meeks said. “Anything hunting is fun. I can’t wait for turkey season. Deer steaks are a delicacy.”
Meeks’ love for the outdoors comes honestly. She is the great granddaughter of Gus Douglas, West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture for 44 years before retiring in 2013. Meeks said she loves to work and play on her family’s farm in Mason County.
Named by several organizations a top-100 player in the country in the Class of 2022,
Meeks patrols shortstop with outstanding range and a strong arm. She brings to the batter’s box a game that combines power and hit tools with speed. The premier player in a program that has won six state championships since 2013, Meeks remains humble and credits coach Meghan Stevens and her teammates for the team’s success.
Hurricane is 4-0, having beaten Parkersburg 12-2, defending state champion Cabell Midland 7-2, 2021 state runner-up St. Albans 6-3 and always potent George Washington 3-0. Meeks said after last season’s uncharacteristic 4-14 record, the Redskins are back as a state title contender. She pointed to others, such as pitchers Reagan Boggess and Ana Totten, as well as catcher Madison Moon, as key reasons for Hurricane’s resurgence.
“I’m super-pleased with our season,” Meeks said. “I’m really excited for what’s next. This freshman class has so much talent and athleticism. These freshmen are different. They are so passionate about softball.”
Meeks lends a steadying influence to the youngsters. A starter since her freshman season, Meeks said she understands the anxiety that can come with expectations.
“I try to keep them calm,” Meeks said. “The first game, they had a lot of nerves, a lot of freshman jitters. It’s mental. I tell them it’s just softball. I try to keep them calm and remind them to have fun.”
That’s a lesson Meeks has taken to heart. She said she remembers putting pressure on herself before realizing that softball is merely a game, not life or death. She owns a competitive fire, but doesn’t let that take the fun out of playing.
“I expect to go to Purdue and earn a starting position,” Meeks said. “Oh my gosh, yes. My favorite thing is good competition. I’ve calmed myself down a lot, though. I play with a better mentality now. I just let myself play.”
Meeks faced plenty of competition with the Beverly Bandits, a summer travel team from Columbus, Ohio. The squad was loaded with Big Ten-caliber players and played other teams with equal talent.
Meeks doesn’t take her ability for granted. She thanked God for the gift to play softball and said her faith is “very important.”
“I’m trying to get more into God,” Meeks said. “I’m praying and reading my Bible more.”
Stevens said Meeks is a joy to coach.
“Alivia’s a great player and a leader,” Stevens said.
Meeks is one in a long line of Redskins stars to head off to major-college programs. Katie Adams plays for Marshall, Kiersten Landers is at Florida State, Jayme Bailey plays at Virginia Tech, Harlie Vannatter is at Bowling Green. Many others dot rosters throughout NCAA programs.
Meeks said softball is huge at Purdue, but her education from the prestigious university in West Lafayette, Indiana, is more important. She said she plans to become a veterinarian.
“I’ve grown up around animals and always loved helping them,” Meeks said. “It’s been my dream to become a vet ever since I knew what one was.”