ONA — Donnie Mays’ dilemma was which of his units to brag on first.
Hurricane played nearly as complete a game as it could to defeat Cabell Midland 35-14 Friday night in a Class AAA high school football showdown at the Castle.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
ONA — Donnie Mays’ dilemma was which of his units to brag on first.
Hurricane played nearly as complete a game as it could to defeat Cabell Midland 35-14 Friday night in a Class AAA high school football showdown at the Castle.
Coach Mays’ Redskins rushed for 271 yards and passed for 201, keeping the Knights defense honest. Hurricane scored five touchdowns against a team that had given up merely 61 points in six games.
Hurricane’s defense, too, was stellar, holding Cabell Midland 24.5 points below its season average. No Knight tallied 100 yards rushing for the first time this season and Cabell Midland’s 287 yards was a season low.
“They fly to the ball,” Mays said. “They did a great job of tackling in space, which is big because Midland does a good job of putting people in one-on-one situations. When they get vertical off the dive with the quarterback and they run the belly option, it’s tough to defend. You have to make sure your guys are in the right spots and when you get there you finish the job.”
Sometimes finishing the job meant hanging on like a cowboy riding a bull.
“Our guys did a great job of wrapping up and tackling,” Mays said. “Even when they were falling down they held on and waited for a teammate to get there. That’s good defense.”
Redskins tailback Jeremiah Riffle turned in an effort usually performed by Cabell Midland star backs, running 30 times for 243 yards. Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi completed 10 of 22 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns, despite starting 1 for 6 for 4 yards.
“Noah and I were a little mixed up early,” Mays said. “We got back on the same page and were all right. He just gets better with every throw he makes and I’m proud of him.”
Lucas Rippetoe, known more for his prowess at linebacker, caught four passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Redskins despite battling an energy-draining sinus infection.
“Lucas Rippetoe was a great player (Friday),” Mays said. “He was under the weather. He was sick and had two touchdown catches and saved us on a third-and-long. Getting him involved in the offense is critical to our success and I thought he did an outstanding job. Then he goes over on defense and plays like an all-state linebacker.”
Rippetoe’s diving 23-yard catch on third-and-6 from the Hurricane 41-yard line with 1:40 to play in the third quarter extended a dagger of a touchdown drive that ended with his 5-yard catch to give the Redskins a 28-14 lead.
Rippetoe impressed until the end with a 71-yard TD reception with 1:07 remaining.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-
Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.