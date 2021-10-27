HURRICANE, W.Va. — Western Kentucky University baseball can thank a former Huntington Little League catcher for their latest pitcher/infielder.
Hurricane High School hurler Bryson Rigney committed to WKU. The 6-foot, 180-pound senior lefthander said he was influenced by Brian McCann, who attended school in Huntington when his dad, Howard, coached at Marshall University. Rigney’s dad and uncle were friends with Brian McCann, who wore No. 16, also Rigney’s number.
“I have worn 16 since tee-ball because of Brian McCann,” Rigney said. “My dad and uncle were friends with the McCann family growing up in Huntington. So when Brian made it to the MLB for the Braves, we have followed him ever since.”
McCann, a seven time all-star between 2006 and 2019, played for the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and Houston Astros. McCann knows something about pitching. He shared some of his knowledge with Rigney.
“Brian has been gracious enough to send signed bats, autograph balls, and the custom batting gloves I wore all last year with 16 on them,” said Rigney, a second-team all-state selection in Class AAA. “ “They were from Brian’s last year with the Braves. This year he even watched some of my game film and gave me tips. Hopefully I can continue the legacy of being the next great 16 to play in our area.”
Rigney features a mid-80s fastball and is athletic in fielding his position. He said he considered several schools, with the University of Charleston making an appealing offer, but visiting Western Kentucky helped make up his mind to be a Hilltopper.
“I went over Labor Day weekend to pitch in their Prospect Camp and my dad and I really liked the facilities and campus,” Rigney said. “The head coach (John Pawlowski) liked what he saw of me on the mound and the recruiting coordinator (Adam Pavkovich) and I kept in touch over next few weeks. When my parents and I went on my visit recently, we were just so impressed with the entire coaching staff, the athletic and academic facilities, and the city of Bowling Green. After sitting down and talking with coach Pawlowski, it became a really easy decision to become a Hilltopper.”
Rigney said he plans to major in business management and earn a masters in accounting.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
