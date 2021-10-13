Caroline Kinder is crowned as Ms. Marshall as the university announces Mr. Marshall and Ms. Marshall at halftime during the university’s homecoming football game against Old Dominion on Oct. 9 in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University family has two new members of royalty.
Zack Ihnat and Caroline Kinder were named as Mr. and Ms. Marshall, respectively, during halftime of Marshall’s football game Saturday against Old Dominion.
Ihnat is a senior civil engineering and Spanish major from Charleston, and Kinder is a junior secondary math education major from Ona.
Other members of the 2021 Marshall Homecoming Court were Donald Hansbury, Bailey Harman, Walker Tatum, Takira “TK” Williams, Ian Klepp, Evan Herd, Catherine Mazzei, Leah Davis, Alex Woodrum, Nico Raffinengo, Nevaeh Harmon, Bryton Leadman and Makaylah Wheeler.
