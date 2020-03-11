HUNTINGTON — Dr. George Joseph, electrophysiologist at HIMG, is now performing office-based insertion of an implantable cardiac monitor.
The loop recorder is a very small heart rhythm-monitoring device that stays in place under the skin of the chest for up to three years.
An implantable loop recorder is a type of heart-monitoring device that records your heart rhythm continuously for up to three years. It records the electrical signals of your heart and allows remote monitoring.
An implantable loop recorder can help answer questions about your heart that other heart-monitoring devices do not provide. It allows for long-term heart rhythm monitoring.
It can capture information that a standard electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) or Holter monitor misses, because some heart rhythm abnormalities occur infrequently.
Following studies showing efficacy and safety of insertion of implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs) in an office setting versus the in hospital setting, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services gave approval for office insertion of ICMs in November 2017.
Indication of ICM insertion is syncope of cardiac origin, monitoring of atrial fibrillation, following cryptogenic stroke, patients with palpitations not diagnosed with Holter monitors or event recorders, monitoring for ventricular arrhythmias and patients with congenital heart disorders.
The advantages of office-based ICM insertion is convenience and ease for patient in terms of easier and quicker scheduling for the procedure, easier parking, friendly experienced office staff, less total time for procedure, less cost and quicker and easier discharge to home.
Patients must be evaluated by their family physician or cardiologist and referred to Joseph for further evaluation to determine the need for the ICM.
Joseph joined HIMG in 2011. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and clinical cardiac electrophysiology. Joseph is a member of the American Medical Association, the Heart Rhythm Society and the American College of Cardiology. His special interests include research, complete arrhythmia ablation, extraction and implanting of leads and device therapy for heart failure.