CHARLESTON — Dr. Sherri Young, executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said the 2019-20 flu season has been particularly severe, compared to past years.
The state is classifying the flu prominence in West Virginia as an outbreak, according to data reported to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services.
“We’re in the midst of a terrible flu season. We knew it was going to be bad, we tried to warn people it was going to be bad, and I think people did come to get their flu shots, but we need more people to come and get their flu vaccine,” Young said. “It’s an outbreak and we’re in the midst of it.”
The Centers for Disease Control reported the dominant virus for this flu season has been influenza strain B/Victoria, which has proven especially dangerous for children and young adults in the last three months. So far, according to the CDC, there have been 39 reported cases of pediatric deaths due to the flu this season.
In Kanawha County, KCHD started outreach in schools and local businesses months ago to distribute the flu vaccine. Deborah Snaman, nurse director at KCHD, said clinic workers had visited 66 schools and 53 area businesses, giving out about 2,900 and 1,800 doses of the vaccine respectively.
Many schools, Snaman said, also have their own in-house clinics that distribute the vaccine to students.
Young stressed that it is not too late to get a flu shot. It takes two weeks for a shot to provide full immunity, so she urged individuals to get one now in order to protect them for the rest of the season.
At the state level, hospitals reported a surge of visits due to influenza-like illnesses in the last week of December and the first week of January, according to OEPS. Of emergency department visits in those weeks, nearly 5 percent were for flu-like ailments. Data has not been updated since Jan. 4.
This flu season has seen the second-highest number of cases reported through emergency departments in the past five years. According to OEPS, flu cases in 2016-17 saw a mid-February peak, with roughly 8 percent of emergency department visits related to influenza-like illnesses.
Young said that while there was a quick spike in cases from the third week of December to the fourth, there’s no reason to believe more won’t come.
“It’s very important to note that we are not through this flu season yet,” Young said, “Just because we are at a high activity does not mean that we have hit our peak.”
While flu season isn’t over, data at OEPS shows that cases began to slow in the second week of January, with less than 4 percent of emergency department visits related to flu-like illnesses.
Even with the flu shot, it’s still possible to get sick, Young said. It is, however, the most effective way to prevent the illness and lower its impact on the body. In addition to being vaccinated, Young said people should practice basic techniques to stop the spread of germs.
“No. 1, if you’re sick, stay home. No. 2, cover your cough, wash your hands. If you have mutual space in the work area where someone has been sick, try to keep that area clean to limit the spread of the disease,” Young said. “We need to protect each other. ... We also need to protect the public and ourselves, and the best way to do that is the flu vaccine. We do urge anyone who has not had the flu shot to come here. We have plenty, and we’d absolutely love to give them all.”
Anyone in need of a flu shot can visit the Putnam County Health Department or the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.