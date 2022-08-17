The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Hosted by Backroads WV, Bridge Walk, Freeman Maps, and the nonprofit West Virginia Veterans Assistance Project, the inaugural Bridge Ride event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in Fayette County.

The fall-foliage ride will start at Mount Nebo and continue across the New River Gorge Bridge to Fayetteville. It will raise funds exclusively for the Gold Star Mothers via the West Virginia Veterans Assistance Project, with numerous local businesses contributing to the cause.

