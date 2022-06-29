HUNTINGTON — With Independence Day falling on a Monday this year, residents of the Tri-State area should prepare for a weekend full of events.
The City of Hurricane will present its Fourth of July Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4, starting with a parade at 2 p.m. The route is Hurricane Bridge Park (just past Hurricane Middle School) to First Baptist Church on Main Street. Those attending can watch from anywhere between Hurricane Middle School on Midland Trail and First Baptist on Main Street.
Free City Park events will follow, from 3-8 p.m. The best place to park, according to the city, is at Hurricane High School, where there will be a free shuttle service running to and from the park continuously.
To conclude the day, fireworks will be let off from Water Tank Hill, just past Hurricane Middle School near Bridge park, at 10 p.m.
Here’s a list of more Fourth of July fun planned in the region:
Friday, July 1
- Huntington will kickoff July 4th fireworks at Dawg Dazzle 2022 in Downtown on 3rd Avenue between 9th and 10th streets. The free event starts at 7 p.m. and will include musical acts and fireworks around 10 p.m. No tickets are required; lawn chairs are recommended.
Saturday, July 2
- Head to Heritage Farm Museum and Village near Huntington on Saturday for the annual Summer Ice Cream Festival. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy homemade ice cream, music, dancing, cast iron cooking, hand-blown glass demonstrations and working saw and shingle mills. To celebrate the country’s independence, Ben Franklin and Betsy Ross reenactments will be featured at the summer festival, in addition to the seven museums, artisans, animal encounters, Makerspace and adventure park. The new biking course, called Mountain Rim, will also be open at Heritage Farm. General Admission tickets are free for children three or under, $10 for ages 4-10, $12 for ages 11-17, $17 for ages 18-64 and $14 for seniors of ages of 65 and older.
- City of Milton’s Independence Day Celebration will be at the April Dawn Park at 1201 Smith St. The free event will be from noon to 3 p.m. with music, inflatables, games, cake walk, sand art, face painting, balloon twisting and prize drawings. Free food will be provided such as hot dogs, watermelon, drinks, cake and sno cones.
- In Charleston, a “Fireworks Extravaganza” will take place at 9:45 p.m. Saturday along the Kanawha River in conjunction with the 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.
Sunday, July 3
- For some holiday-weekend exercise, Van Man Discs will be hosting Dynamic Discs Trilogy Challenge from 12-4 p.m in Huntington. This year’s trilogy challenge will be one round at Rotary Park on Maupin Road from the short tees. Participants must use one of three play packs provided, as well as a mini and cooling towel. Entry fees $35 for all three divisions.
Monday, July 4
- Buffalo will be celebrating 4th of July as early as 8 a.m. for a 5K Walk Run at the Town Hall, followed with a car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Buffalo High School. Independence Day parade will start at 1 p.m. and fireworks will be displayed at 10 p.m. across from the high school. With food, vendors and raffle booths all day long, inflatables will be available 2-8 p.m. and several musical performances from 2 to 10 p.m. Musicians such as Radny Parsons, The 3 Amigos, The Mark IV, T & R Express, and The Highlanders will be performing.
- Barboursville Farmer’s Market will also be lighting the sky with fireworks Monday at 10 p.m. on 6501 Farmdale Road. The event will begin at 4 p.m. with local food trucks.
- Hurricane will have what’s being billed as the biggest firework’s show in the city’s history Monday at 10 p.m. from the Water Tank Hill — with sponsors of Putnam County Bank and Electronic Services Inc. The day of free events will start at 2 p.m. with a parade, and continue 3-8 p.m with City Park events. A petting zoo, inflatables and food will be included, as well as a Farley’s hot dog eating contest at 5 p.m. and a 6 p.m. live performance by Eric Burgett.
- The annual Fly In Cafe 4th of July Celebration will be from 7-11 p.m. at Fly In Cafe, 6090 Kyle Lane near Huntington. The free event will start with music by Julie and Kelly Ray, followed by a sunset flag jump demonstration by the West Virginia Sky Divers. Food and beverages will be sold in the cafe and fireworks will begin at dusk.
- The City of Charleston will have another fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4.