HURRICANE — A Putnam County information technology firm has launched an initiative to help small- to medium-size businesses across West Virginia obtain the network capacity and bandwidth they need to support their remote workers.
Alpha Technologies, located in Hurricane, launched the West Virginia Work Remote Connection Initiative (WV-WRC). The program offers secure server and connectivity to any business that needs it at no cost for 90 days.
“As we all come to grips with the new paradigm brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining the health and productivity of West Virginia’s economy is critically important,” Doug Tate, president and CEO of Alpha Technologies, said in a press release. “This new remote working environment has created significant challenges for employers across the state, and we want to ensure businesses can continue operations effectively.”
Tate says one of the primary obstacles businesses face is the inability of employees to access their employers’ servers when trying to work from home, as well as not being able to conduct normal business through voice and video. He says this can be due to inadequate office connectivity, server bandwidth, out-of-date equipment and software, or a combination of these factors.
“It is imperative that we ensure all businesses have the network connectivity and security they require to continue operations, and that is the primary purpose of the West Virginia Work Remote Connection Initiative,” Tate said.
Under the program, Alpha Technologies will host — either physically or virtually — a business’s server or servers at its federally-secured data center in South Charleston, install any necessary software to enable the business and remote worker to connect, provide voice and video services, if desired, and offer technical assistance and training to get them online.
Tate said migrating a business’s server and getting remote workers up and running is an easy process.
“There is no cost to a business to take advantage of these services for up to 90 days,” he explained. “After the initial 90-day term is over, Alpha Technologies will work with each business to return them to their previous state of operation or continue the WV-WRC for an extended period based on sustainability.”
Tate added that Alpha Technologies is a service-disabled, veteran-owned business and the company operates the largest commercially owned data center in the state, offering multiple power and internet redundancies to safeguard against business interruption.
“Our company has been able to grow and thrive due, in large part, to the assistance provided us by the State of West Virginia and our federal partners at the U.S. Small Business Administration,” Tate said. “It’s our goal in this time of crisis to pay it forward and use our resources to help West Virginia businesses struggling in this challenging environment.”
To learn more about the West Virginia Work Remote Connection Initiative or to apply, visit online at http://www.alpha-tech.us/, or contact Alpha Technologies at 304-201-7485.