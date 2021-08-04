HUNTINGTON — A higher-than-average number of students will stay home for school this year, as local school districts continue to see increased interest in homeschooling as a result of the pandemic.
In a four-year window, the number of homeschooled students in Cabell County nearly doubled, jumping from 550 during the 2017-18 school year to 999 enrolled in home-based programs for the 2020-21 year. Cabell County officials reported that in the past decade, the number of homeschooled students has increased by more than 700. A large percentage of that increase occurred between the 2019-20 school year (634 students) and the past academic year, when the number came just short of 1,000.
It follows a nationwide trend of students leaving public or private schools for homeschooling programs, something parents saw value in and that worked for their children.
The surge has been confirmed by the U.S. Census Bureau, which reported in March that the rate of households homeschooling their children rose to 11% by September 2020, more than doubling from 5.4% just six months earlier.
Black households saw the largest jump; their homeschooling rate rose from 3.3% in the spring of 2020 to 16.1% in the fall.
The specific reasons for the move vary from family to family. Some make the decision based on health reasons as the coronavirus has continued to spread through communities. Others find that it’s a method that works better for their household, but had never tried it before the pandemic.
“We have a lot of grandparents that are raising kids and did it for their own health because they didn’t want the child bringing something home with them, but then we have some that tried it out and then ended up sending the kids back to public school with us,” Keith Thomas, director of student support for Cabell County, said. “It went both ways.”
An average of 300 students are typically enrolled in homeschooling programs in Wayne County, Superintendent Todd Alexander said. The 2019-20 school year finished with 292 enrolled. He added that 495 students were homeschooled last year during the height of the pandemic and 478 are registered to continue that method of education next year, and enrollment continues to rise daily.
With the number of homeschooled students likely to surpass 1,000 in Cabell County this coming year, Thomas said the trend is a bit unsettling since every student who chooses homeschooling is no longer counted as an official student in that school district.
“Funding takes a big hit when you lose that number of students. One thousand kids is a lot of money and a lot more jobs for the county,” said Thomas. “We didn’t have to cut any (teaching positions) this year, but we could have a lot more jobs in schools if we didn’t have so many homeschooled students.”
But he doesn’t expect it to continue past this year. In fact, he said the district hopes about half of those who have recently switched to homeschooling will re-enroll.
“After (the) pandemic, it will draw back,” Thomas said. “People were scared, and we added almost 400 homeschoolers this year. At least half of that we will get back. At least that’s our hope, but there’s no doubt it will scale back some.”