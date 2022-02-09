HURRICANE — Perhaps on TV or at a public event you have heard someone introduce someone else with the following words: “This person needs no introduction.”
This opener, which assumes a familiarity between the crowd and the person being introduced, is nevertheless usually followed by an introduction.
The City of Hurricane recently announced the hiring of its new fire chief, Michael (“Mike”) Hoffman.
To a degree, this is a man who needs no introduction. A Putnam County resident for his entire life, Hoffman has worked, dined, played, served, worshipped, exercised, and fellowshipped in and around Putnam County.
Nevertheless, due to Hoffman’s new appointment as fire chief, a formal introduction seems appropriate and fitting.
Born in Charleston, West Virginia, over 50 years ago, Mike Hoffman grew up in Poca, where he resides to this day.
Both family and service seem to be foundational to Hoffman’s life.
Married to Lisa Hoffman, a neonatal nurse practitioner at Cabell-Huntington Hospital, Hoffman and his wife of 26 years are the parents of one grown son, Mitch, who is engaged to Brooke McComas.
Going for walks with his wife and spending time with his family in Putnam County are moments Hoffman treasures.
Service is another important aspect of Mike Hoffman’s life, whether it takes the form of volunteering at Rock Branch Independent church or protecting his community in his career as a fireman the past few decades.
Service, in fact, is so near and dear to Hoffman’s heart that he came out of retirement last month to accept his new position as Hurricane’s fire chief.
“After retirement, I held several part-time jobs but still had that longing for public service,” he admits. “Although I was serving as lieutenant with the Poca volunteer fire department, where I have been a member for approximately 24 years, I still had that itch for full-time employment.”
He continues, “I was very excited when I received the phone call regarding my new appointment as fire chief…excited, but also nervous. This is a great opportunity to make a difference in the community.”
While this will be Hoffman’s first time as fire chief, his long career has seemingly prepared and equipped him for it.
“My work journey started in 1987 when I took my first emergency medical technician class and accepted a job with Duff Ambulance, which was located in Poca,” he recalls.
Two years later, Hoffman accepted a position as an EMT with Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance, a position that he held for eight years.
“I tested for the City of Dunbar Fire Department in November 1996 and was hired as a probationary firefighter in January 1997,” Hoffman recounts. “I worked at the rank of firefighter for 10 years.”
Following that, Hoffman served as fire captain for three years.
“I took the promotional test for assistant chief, which is the shift commander position at Dunbar, and was promoted in 2000 to the rank, and held the rank of assistant chief until I retired in April of 2017.”
Now as Hurricane’s fire chief, Hoffman looks forward to continuing to serve his community.
“As chief, I have a great vision to further the fire department, use the great foundation that has been built over the years, and progress from it,” he states. “The opportunities are endless. We have an awesome group of men and women who volunteer countless hours, have unbelievable dedication, and maintain the same vision that I have.”
He adds, “There are big things currently in the works, and it is an exciting time.”
One of the “big things” that Hoffman is undoubtedly referring to is the $5 million, state-of-the-art fire department that has broken ground on Midland Trail in Hurricane. Just one mile away from its current location on Main Street, the new station is projected to be finished in December.
“It will have room for the growth of the fire department and ambulance service for years to come,” Hoffman enthuses.
The new building will include office space, training facilities, apparatus and wash bays, and living quarters and amenities for 24-hour fire and ambulance employees as well as volunteer firefighters.
“We currently have paramedics and EMTs that staff the ambulances 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and two firefighter/EMT/paramedics who are working 8 hours a day, Monday through Friday,” Hoffman explains. “In addition, the great group of volunteer firefighters we have are extremely well-trained and put in a lot of time working at the station and running calls.”
Hoffman would like to increase the number of both paid firefighters and volunteer firefighters while he is fire chief.
“We have in sight to build upon that paid firefighter staffing by hiring possibly two or more firefighters,” he says. “That will allow us to have paid coverage 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, and eventually 24-hour coverage. All the while, we want to continue the growth of the volunteer firefighter crew.”
Hoffman’s dedication to service and community have made him well-known in Putnam County and a welcome addition to Hurricane’s fire department.