20201230-put-rotary-2

Justin Southern

 Submitted photo

HURRICANE — Justin Southern transferred his membership from Charleston Rotary to the local club in November.

“Putnam meets in the mornings,” he said. “It’s before my office opens, and it’s really convenient to be a part of the service community without missing time in the middle of the day.”

Southern is an advisor associate with Ironwood Wealth Management with offices at 18 Chase Drive on Teays Valley Road.

A master’s degree graduate at West Virginia University, he worked as communications director during two decades of service in the West Virginia Auditor’s Office.

Southern and spouse Beth are at home in Charleston with their two sons.

