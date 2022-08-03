For some shoppers, entering a trendy clothing boutique might initially be intimidating.
The curated collection of chic clothing that appears to fit only pre-teen bodies. Employees who look like they have never known a bad hair day. Price tags that stagger.
“Out of my league,” those shoppers say as they make a hasty exit.
Stacy Carr, owner of Iris & Indie Boutique in Hurricane, is determined to help customers in her store have a far different experience.
That is because her focus is providing fashionable clothing, accessories, and gifts at an affordable price in a warm and welcoming environment.
“We pride ourselves in keeping prices as low as possible to give everyone an opportunity to shop at a unique boutique with outstanding customer service,” she says, adding: “Those two things are the main objectives of our business.”
Carr opened Iris & Indie, her first small business, this past April at 404A Midland Trail. After working as a nurse for 22 years, she found herself ready to pursue another path when her youngest daughter graduated from Hurricane High.
“Clothing and fashion have always been a passion of mine,” the Elkview native states. “It all started with many shopping trips with my mom. With three daughters, it has always been fun for me to keep up with the latest styles and trends with them.”
She continues, “Opening a boutique was the perfect choice since it has always been a dream of mine.”
The biggest supporters of Carr’s dream have been her children and her husband.
“My husband was a huge part of making this dream a reality,” she says. “He did the build out of our store from top to bottom. It was a huge transformation.”
Before opening Iris & Indie, Carr had to do more than overhaul and develop the physical store.
Iris & Indie had to be — well, named.
“The name Iris & Indie Boutique came from a Pinterest boho baby name list since our shop decor has a bohemian aesthetic,” Carr explains. “The name ‘Iris’ immediately stuck out to me because one of the definitions of ‘Iris’ is ‘rainbow,’ and as a mom, a rainbow symbolizes unconditional love. In terms of fashion, Indie clothing includes vintage, hipster, and retro clothing, so we thought that it was perfect and beautiful.”
Selecting the clothing that she would offer at Iris & Indie necessitated a fun excursion for Carr and her girls.
“We traveled to Los Angeles, California, to the fashion district where we combed through endless designers to curate our collection,” Carr recounts. “Seeing someone else fall in love with one of the pieces we hand-picked is one of the most satisfying parts of our business.”
Those hand-picked pieces include tops, cardigans, and kimonos for all occasions, mini, midi and maxi dresses, graphic t-shirts, and athletic and lounge wear.
“We have a wide range of styles of clothing for women of all ages, shapes, and sizes,” Carr notes. “We have a selection of KanCan and Judy Blue denim shorts and jeans in sizes ranging from 0-3XL, for example.”
She adds, “I am a natural cheerleader and love boosting confidence in women and helping them realize their fullest potential no matter their shape, size or age.”
Also available for sale at Iris & Indie is a selection of bags, hats, shoes, sandals, boots, and booties, as well as an assortment of gifts, jewelry, and Hill Tree Roastery coffee.
“Hill Tree Roastery is a local company who we are so excited to be partnered with,” Carr enthuses. “We want our customers to know that if they need a unique last-minute gift they can swing in here and quickly find something for just about anyone.”
Customers are also able to order online and pick up at the store or request local delivery.
Carr offers various incentives and giveaways for shopping at Iris & Indie. For example, free shipping on orders of $100 or more is currently being offered. During the monthly giveaway in July, a $50 gift card was awarded on Facebook Live.
“To enter our monthly giveaway, all you have to do is share something we’ve posted on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, leave a Google or Facebook review, ‘check in’ to Iris & Indie Boutique on Facebook, or tag us in a post,” Carr explains. “You can enter to win as many times as you’d like.”
In the few months that Iris & Indie Boutique has been open, Carr feels like she has already been a winner herself many times over.
“The most rewarding part of this has been developing new relationships with customers, who have now become friends, as well as reconnecting with old friends,” she says.
A connection is what Carr wants her customers to feel when they walk through her doors…not intimidation by the fashionable clothes and trendy décor.
“We want everyone to feel welcome,” she says, “and like they’re visiting an old friend when they walk through the door.”
Iris & Indie Boutique’s doors are open from noon until 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, but Carr is available other times as well via email (iiboutique@yahoo.com), phone (681-344-0544), or social media messaging (FB, Instagram, and TikTok: @irisandindieboutique). For more information, check out https://irisandindieboutique.com/.