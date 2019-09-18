"It" is waaaaay tooooo looooong.
The excessive length of "It: Chapter Two," might not have been such a problem if Director Andy Muschietti ("It," "Mama") had got the plot going at a fair speed, and kept up the pace, but it never really got off the ground.
Stephen King's 1986 was (unlike his masterpiece, "The Stand") a bit difficult to keep up with, although it was scary enough that we tried. The 1990 television mini-series also kept us interested with great acting by familiar (at the time) actors such as John Ritter, Harry Anderson and Annette O'Toole and Richard Thomas.
The second half of this updated split takes up where the 2017 movie leaves off, and the script, here, is nothing to write home about.
Relying almost entirely on uninteresting "you can't go home again" sentimentality and small, amateurish "jump scares" that everyone in the audience has prepared for, the first hour is downright boring.
With the arrival of Pennywise, it picks up a bit, but soon turns into a scattered mish-mash of scenes that feels more like being locked overnight in a Halloween Store tent while on acid, than a well-conceived movie plot.
Even the actors don't seem to know which direction the movie is going.
James McAvoy ("Atonement," "Split," "X-Men" franchise) as Bill Denbrough, appears to be the alpha cog, while Jessica Chastain ("Zero Dark Thirty," "Molly's Game," "Interstellar") as Beverly Marsh, doesn't really know if she is supposed to be the self-sufficient modern woman or a Girl Friday.
Whether it is because the part of Richie Tozier is better written, or because Bill Hader ("Saturday Night Live," "Barry," "Trainwreck") is a better actor, he is the best part of the "Losers" crew, and Hader (in a Jeff Goldblum kind of way) steals just about every scene he is in.
With almost no pretense whatsoever, the character of Mike Hanlon, played by Isaiah Mustafa ("Horrible Bosses," "Shadowhunters," "Madea's Big Happy Family") is merely a McGuffin that keeps the story glued together and it seems as though almost no effort was made to make his character interesting.
The rest of the main cast members, including Jay Ryan ("Beauty and the Beast" "Neighbours," "Offspring") as Ben Hanscom, James Ransone ("Generation Kill," "Bosch," "Empire State") as Eddie Kaspbrak and Andy Bean ("Allegiant," "Power," "Swamp Thing") as Stanley Uris could have easily been switched around, even halfway through the film.
Not a whole lot of character development anywhere is this movie.
Bill Skarsgard ("Hemlock Grove," "Deadpool," "Atomic Blonde") as Pennywise, was a HUGE disappointment. More of a carnival haunted house looking gimmick, than a supernatural threat. We start to wonder, how could it get any worse?
But, it does.
SPOILER ALERT coming: A very up-to-date ending is inserted, greatly differing from King's original. Bowing to Millennial sensibilities, the demise of Pennywise....
No, I won't spoil it for you, as the majority of viewers seemed to have been thrilled with this movie and you may be, too.
Whether this movie or another, the air conditioned multi-plex is a great way to beat the heat of September.
