When I started running for Hurricane Middle School's cross-country team, I quickly realized just how good Wyatt Hanshaw, then an eighth-grader, was at being a leader of my first organized cross country team.
Fast forward to this coming season and there is Wyatt, again leading the cross-country team I am on and now he is a senior student-athlete at Hurricane High School.
This is Wyatt's final season running for the Redskins and after a strong track season has been training all summer getting ready for cross country.
After a recent practice I talked to Wyatt about his final year, "It's exciting but at the same time a little sad. There's a whole bunch of emotions inside me right now, just a different feeling, but not a bad one either." Hurricane's boys cross country team has finished second the last two years at the state championships for Triple-A schools.
It has been fun as a fellow runner to see Wyatt get better every season and watch him compete with the very best the state has to offer.
At last year's state championship, the senior Redskin came in tenth with a time of 16:39:48 and is looking to drop that event further this season, "I really have my sights on breaking the 16-minute barrier, which I think I can do since I have run a 16:09 away from the states. That's what I am shooting for this season, maybe a 15:40, top three in the state."
If Wyatt can break the 16:00 mark, he will probably be in select company as only one Triple-A runner ran under his goal at last year's states.
For his four years at Hurricane, Wyatt has been coached by Eric Cooper, starting with Cooper at the beginning of the coach's second season at Hurricane. Coach Cooper didn't mince words with me about what he thinks about Wyatt, "He (Wyatt) is an excellent example for kids to follow. When he came into high school, he was a good runner but now he's on a whole new level and it's all through dedication and hard work. He committed himself and does all the little things and is now one of the best runners in the state.
We are fortunate to have a returner and senior like Wyatt to lead our young guys." At the state track championships this past May, Wyatt came in fifth in the AAA 1600 meter and sixth in the 800-meter races.
The relationship between a runner and a coach is very special. While you have read what coach Cooper thinks about Wyatt, the admiration is mutual, "I don't even know how to begin to touch on how I feel about Coop, he has been like the older brother I never had, so that has been really cool.
Going through these past three years and now a fourth with him, I wouldn't be where I am now without his guidance. I have never questioned anything he has told me for my training, for race strategy, you just have to trust in your coach and Coop makes that easy for me and the rest of the team, I am going to miss him when my run is over at Hurricane."
School starts this week for students in Putnam County and for student-athletes like Wyatt.
While he knows its again time to hit the books, running for Hurricane really has made the experience fun, "It's been the best part of my high school experience. I have built friendships that will last for an eternity. It's been fun, grinding out the miles, racing fast, I wouldn't trade for anything."
Christian Deiss, of Scott Depot, is a rising sophomore at Hurricane High School.