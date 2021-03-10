TEAYS VALLEY — Girl Scouts were out in force in Teays Valley on Saturday, March 6, offering their always-anticipated sweet treats as part of the annual cookie sale.
Scouts from Troop 1130 were selling cookies on the parking lot of the Midway Market, while Girl Scout Troop 1780 sold cookies on the parking lot of Putnam County Bank.
The annual cookie sale is the largest fundraiser for the Girl Scouts of the USA, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars to fund scouting activities. The sale actually started more than 100 years ago, when a troop held a small bake sale offering homemade sugar cookies in 1917.