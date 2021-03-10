The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

TEAYS VALLEY — Girl Scouts were out in force in Teays Valley on Saturday, March 6, offering their always-anticipated sweet treats as part of the annual cookie sale.

Scouts from Troop 1130 were selling cookies on the parking lot of the Midway Market, while Girl Scout Troop 1780 sold cookies on the parking lot of Putnam County Bank.

The annual cookie sale is the largest fundraiser for the Girl Scouts of the USA, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars to fund scouting activities. The sale actually started more than 100 years ago, when a troop held a small bake sale offering homemade sugar cookies in 1917.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.