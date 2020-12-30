The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, Dec. 15. The Putnam County Rotary Club meets at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays as announced at Area 34 in Hurricane. For more information, visit www.putnamrotary.com.
He studied art at Marshall and earned a degree in design at West Virginia State. And then he worked as a regional manager for City National Bank. But the Poca native complemented his career in business and finance with a continuing interest in fine arts.
And J. P. Owens is leaving his mark in murals inside and outside buildings in Putnam County and Charleston. And he supplies a growing international demand for unique objects d’art.
While he served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Owens organized the PACE Foundation: That’s the Putnam Area Community Enrichment Foundation, a nonprofit, which announces on its web site, “we strive to enhance the quality of life for our residents and to foster thriving communities. Our goals for 2019 are to fund supplemental supplies for Putnam County art teachers, and to provide children receiving services from NECCO (foster children and severely at-risk children) with arts enrichment opportunities.”
The Foundation invites Putnam art programs to make application for minigrants for supplemental supplies and assistance.
Rotarians today discussed with Owens his plans for a “collaborative venue” supported by PACE as a “premier event and creative space in Teays Valley.”
Owens described the project as “a mixed-use business building offering work space for creative small businesses.”
Located at 3057 Mt. Vernon Road, The Garage, as the site has been named, is designed to accommodate many uses. One side provides for retail space. On the opposite side is a workshop area with a full kitchen, bathrooms and a game room.
Upstairs is an open foyer with two or three offices available for lease.
Some of the space in The Garage is rented already. And any extra space supports Owens’ multiple personal interests in business development, finance — and, of course, art.