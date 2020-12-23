WEST MADISON — Zach Jackson made a major life decision official last week.
The National Honor Society member and Scott High Class of 2021 member will attend Murray State on a scholarship related to his penchant for hitting targets.
Jackson is a member of the Putnam County Gun Club, where he has excelled as a shooter garnering a pair of titles in prone position and the combo and free positions attained in 2019 and 2020.
He earned the 2019 Freedom’s Fire Trophy at Camp Perry and the 2018 ASSA Intermediate Junior Prone Championship. He has been a member of multiple team championships.
On Friday, he was at Camp Perry, Ohio, once again for the Winter Air Match.
Normally held in Colorado, the event has been divided in respect to COVID-19 guidelines and was split between Camp Perry and Anniston, Alabama.
While the shooting season runs all year currently, once in college it will be a winter sports season for Jackson, who finished his junior year with a 4.26 GPA at Scott High School and looks to major in pre-med at Murray State.
“That factored into my decision to go there,” he said. “I spent time with Coach (Alan) Lollar, the Murray State Rifle Team coach and he has been nice and welcoming and started looking at their pre-med track. I think it is a good fit for me.”
He said pre-med is a path he has always wanted to take for as long as he could remember thinking about a career.
Jackson said he will continue to strive for improvement in matches between now and the fall semester and will shoot when he has the opportunity.
“I need to get better at all three positions of prone, kneeling and standing” he said. “I need to keep improving with air rifle. Particularly kneeling and standing I have to keep improving on.”
Jackson said his strength lies in small-bore .22 shooting.
“It’s all about positioning and breathing,” he said.
Jackson said the mechanics of a baseball pitcher would be a good comparison to what goes into being a good shooter.
“Everything from breathing to your movements have to be in sync,” he added. “They all have to work together.”
Jackson began shooting at age 4. His father James influenced him and exposed him to the sport.
“We went to the Putnam County Gun Club and shot action pistol and whenever I was 12,” he said. “Someone asked if I had heard of the program they had. We went over and watched a match and the coach talked to me and I started working at it to compete.”
Jackson cites Putnam County Gun Club head coach Bill Shank and assistant coaches Jim Reece and Ed Seitz as major influences on his success.
“From the start, they were helpful in positioning and helping to control breathing and positioning,” he said. “They helped develop my foot positioning.”
Jackson played football in middle school, but there was a moment where he knew he was done with the sport.
“When I touched a rifle, I knew that was it for football,” he said. “I wanted to focus on just my shooting and be the best I could be at that.”
He said he looks forward to the opportunity to study and participate in the sport he loves.
“I feel fortunate for the opportunity,” he concluded.
